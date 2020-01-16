The Somerset girls’ basketball team looked to be in position to pull out another wild finish when it held a 37-35 lead against Baldwin-Woodville with 4:39 remaining in Thursday’s game.

Unfortunately, the struggling Spartan offense went completely cold from there, scoring just one free throw in the rest of the game, resulting in a 46-38 loss to the Blackhawks.

The loss drops Somerset to 4-3 at the midpoint in the Middle Border Conference schedule. Baldwin-Woodville is now 3-4.

The Spartans were coming off wins against Amery and Barron where they pulled out wins in frantic final seconds of each game. In this game, the Spartans couldn’t find that offensive gear.

Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg said there were several factors that led into the loss. One was turnovers. The Spartans had turned the ball over numerous times, especially when they were trying to pass the ball into the post. That was compounded by gritty defense played by the Blackhawks, who were swarming the Spartans all night. Lindenberg said Spartan leading scorer Dani Schachtner was ill and without her at full strength, B-W was able to establish its offensive post game better than teams have recently done against the Spartans.

With the paint taken away, Somerset juniors Taylor Paulson and Rachel Gaikowski tried to carry the offense. Paulson sank three 3-pointers in the second half to lead the Spartans with 14 points. Gaikowski scored all seven of her points in the second half. Lindenberg said seeing Gaikowski driving to the basket was a welcomed sign that he hopes continues to happen.

Schachtner scored nine points, all in the first half, and MyKenzie Leccia scored seven points.

The Spartans have a week between games. They start the second half of the MBC schedule next Thursday at Ellsworth.







