Junior Autumn Earney continues to be an undeniable bright spot for the Ellsworth Panthers girls’ basketball team this winter. She has not burned brighter than when she set the Panthers’ single-game scoring record with 37 points in their win against Spring Valley.

Head coach Jason Janke said almost immediately after the game that it might be a girls’ record and a few days later was able to verify it. The previous record was 35 points. Earney herself was unaware just how prolific she had been against the Cardinals.

“Towards the end of the game I had no idea how many points I actually had, I was just thinking it might be in the upper 20s or so,” she said. “But then I came out of the locker room and I was talking to my family, Janke came over and he looked really excited and he said ‘you know I think you might have the new school record, that was a heck of a game’. It was really exciting to see him so excited.”

Janke said that Earney had everything going that night, but that a lot of her offense was created by defense.

“She was just very consistent. She got her hands on a lot of passes, we moved her on defense to a different spot and it liked her, she liked it. She got her hands on a lot of things, she got a few steals, she found an extra gear on a few steals,” he said. “She made a lot of her short shots that you’re getting on kind of a pull-up, they just about all went in. She hit three long threes in the first half, so in the first half about every way possible you can score she did it. When you have a night like that you have to be good from the free-throw line, she was 10 of 12.”

Earney said that leading up to the Spring Valley game she had been “in a funk for a while” and that she “finally stopped thinking so much and let the game come to me”.

In the two games prior against New Richmond and Northwestern, Earney was just 5-for-26 from the field and was 2 of 12 from 3-point range. However, in her record game she went 12 of 22 from the field, 3-for-7 on 3-pointers and 10-for-12 from the free throw line.

Earney, like Janke, emphasized the role her and the team’s defense played into her scoring and the steals she was able to get (five of them) out of their 2-3 zone.

Talking last Sunday more than a week after breaking the record, Earney said it still hadn’t sunk in yet and that her scoring 37 points still sounded “crazy”. However, she did say breaking the record meant a lot, especially with how she hopes it affects future Panther players.

“As a younger player I always looked up to the varsity basketball players and one day wanted to be like that myself. Now that 37 points is that position for me, I want to continue to be a role model for the younger girls and have them know (they) can make a good name for the Ellsworth program since our record hasn’t really shown it in the past,” she said. “Thirty-seven points has really spread the word throughout the county I guess about Ellsworth girls’ basketball to almost promote it and get people talking about it.”

Earney is averaging 13.5 points per game in nine contests so far this season including the 37 against Spring Valley and 24 against Osseo-Fairchild. The Panthers are 3-7 overall, 1-4 in the Middle Border Conference and go to Osceola on Tuesday before hosting Somerset on Thursday.