The Spring Valley Cardinals (8-3, 3-2 Dunn-St. Croix Conference) defeated Boyceville (1-8, 1-4 DSC) 70-42 Thursday night for its fifth win in the last six games. The Cardinals are now tied for third in the DSC with Elk Mound behind Durand in first and Colfax in second.

Spring Valley led 36-15 after the first half and never looked back as it outscored Boyceville 34-27 in the second half. Eight different Cardinals scored and three were in double-figures. Senior Aaron Borgerding led all scorers with 18 points, fellow senior Trevor Stangl had 15 points on five 3-pointers and sophomore Tyler Bowman added 13 points two threes and 3-for-5 from the free-throw line. They made eight 3-pointers total as a team.

Spring Valley goes to Glenwood City (0-9, 0-4 DSC) on Tuesday and then hosts Colfax (6-4, 4-1 DSC) on Friday.

Tuesday

The Elmwood/Plum City Wolves (3-6, 1-3 DSC) fell to Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran (5-2, 4-1 Dairyland Conference) on Tuesday 70-63. Immanuel Lutheran led 32-24 at halftime and then held off the Wolves from there.

Elmwood/Plum City senior Jackson Glampe and Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran junior Ryan Zimmerman dueled as they combined to score 60 points. Glampe led the Wolves with 26 points, six rebounds, four steals and two blocks on 11 of 15 from the field and 3-for-4 from 3-point range. Sophomore Luke Webb contributed a double-double for EPC with 15 points and 12 rebounds, including 8 of 11 from the free-throw line. Junior Basil Gilles added eight points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals before fouling out. Zimmerman lived at the free-throw line against the Wolves where he was 19-for-23. He was 7 0f 19 from the field and 1-for-8 from 3-point range to go along with four rebounds and five steals.

Elmwood/Plum City went to Glenwood City on Thursday and travels to Alma/Pepin (1-8, 0-6 Dairyland) on Saturday.

Somerset 83, Ellsworth 78

The Ellsworth Panthers (5-5, 1-4 Middle Border Conference) boys’ basketball team lost to the Somerset Spartans (8-3, 4-1 MBC) on Tuesday 83-78 in Ellsworth’s second-straight day with a game. Somerset led 41-30 at halftime and held on against a Panther comeback that saw them outscore the Spartans 48-42 in the second half.

Junior Mason Anderson led the Panthers with a double-double on 25 points, 11 rebounds and five steals. He went 10 of 22 from the field and 6-for-10 from the free-throw line. Fellow junior Shane Lange added 13 points, two rebounds and two assists while senior Ivan Mendez contributed 12 points, six rebounds and five assists on 5 of 8 from the field. Ellsworth was 9-for-31 from 3-point range as a team.

Ty Madden and Melvin Medina Ortiz combined for 57 points for Somerset. Madden scored 31 points and had eight rebounds on 14 of 20 shooting while Ortiz had 26 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Ellsworth hosts MBC-leading New Richmond (8-1, 5-0 MBC) on Tuesday.

Prescott 84, St. Croix Central 72

A second-half comeback propelled the Prescott Cardinals (7-4, 4-1 MBC) to a 84-72 victory over the St. Croix Central Panthers (7-3, 3-2 MBC) on Tuesday. St. Croix Central led 41-38 at halftime but was outscored by Prescott 46-31 in the second half to give the Cardinals a 12-point win.

Prescott hosts Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (5-5, 3-2 Coulee Conference) on Saturday and then travels to Amery (0-11, 0-5 MBC) on Tuesday.

Monday

Ellsworth and Spring Valley squared off in Ellsworth on Monday and the Panthers came away with a 63-50 win after leading by seven at halftime.

Anderson and sophomore Jack Janke combined for 48 of Ellsworth’s 63 points. Anderson had a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds on 9 0f 18 from the field and 3-for-8 from the 3-point line while Janke scored 22 points, was 6 of 7 on threes and added five rebounds and five assists.

For Spring Valley, sophomore Connor Ducklow led the Cardinals with 16 points on 8 of 11 from the field and five rebounds while Borgerding added a double-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.