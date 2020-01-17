The Spring Valley Cardinals (2-9, 1-5 Dunn-St. Croix Conference) girls’ basketball team broke an eight-game losing streak Tuesday night when they beat the Glenwood City Hilltoppers (3-8, 1-5 DSC) 44-39. It was their first win since the second game of the season.

The Cardinals led by one in a low-scoring first half 18-17 and then both offenses got going in the second half. Junior Larissa Stark led Spring Valley with 16 points while fellow junior Kyra Schilling added 10 points.

Spring Valley goes to Mondovi (6-7, 4-2 DSC) on Thursday.

Mondovi 51, Elmwood/Plum City 40

The Elmwood/Plum City Wolves (5-5, 3-3 DSC) traveled to Mondovi on Tuesday where they fell 51-40. The Wolves led 19-13 at halftime but were outscored 38-21 in the second half. Seven different EPC players scored but none were in double-figures.

Junior Anna Blanford led the Wolves with nine points and five rebounds before fouling out. Senior Katie Feuker, sophomore Maggie Glaus and senior Kendra Kern each added seven points apiece.

Elmwood/Plum City goes to Alma/Pepin (1-6, 0-6 Dairyland Conference) on Saturday and then hosts Boyceville (3-7, 1-5 DSC) on Thursday.