RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- After playing one of their most efficient games of the season in an 87-47 victory over St. Paul Highland Park Tuesday night, Jan. 14, Friday’s cancelled game at Chippewa Falls leaves the Wildcat boys’ basketball team with an 11-day layoff before taking the court again Saturday, Jan. 25, against Ashland. And head coach Zac Campbell isn’t happy about it.

“While the 11 day break following our postponement allows us the opportunity to dig into setting a tone for who we want to be for the stretch run, it's not ideal from the sense of basketball being a game of rhythm and flow,” Campbell said.

Friday’s cancellation also means the Wildcats will now go 25 days without a Big Rivers Conference game. Then they’ll finish the season with seven conference games in 24 days. And Campbell’s not too thrilled about that either.

“It's unfortunate how we start conference play in our first week of the season yet we end up with this long of a layoff in the middle of our season,” he said. “But we will use this practice time to stay on the trajectory that our team has been on since the start of the season.”

Campbell thought the key to beating St. Paul Highland Park last Tuesday would be to attack their full court pressure without turning the ball over.

Mission accomplished.

River Falls scored a season-high 87 points and committed a season-low six turnovers to register their fifth win in six games.

“So often when you play safe you end up turning the ball over more,” Campbell noted. “Having a season low six turnovers was really the key to this performance. Our offensive flow has come a long way in the past month, as has been evident by the looks at the rim and rhythm perimeter shots the boys are getting.”

River Falls shot a blistering 62.3 percent from the field (33 of 53) while holding St. Paul Highland Park to 30 percent (15 of 50) and forcing 20 turnovers.

Zac Johnson led four Wildcats in double figures in scoring with 28 points while coming up with six steals on defense.

“Zac Johnson had a great night jumping passing lanes,” Campbell said. “You have to be able to play a pass or two ahead of time to get the jumps he's getting and Zac has really come a long way the past two seasons in those reads.”

Liam Dougherty contributed 15 points in the win and Mike Johnson finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists while Payton Flood finished with 11 points, three assists and three steals.

“We had seven boys at or above a 2-to-1 assist/turnover ratio, which speaks volumes to our action and ball control,” Campbell pointed out. “And Mike Johnson played extremely efficiently for us through his ability to finish at a high rate and pursue rebounds through their athletes inside.”

Zac Johnson scored 15 of his 28 points in the first half to match St. Paul Highland Park’s points total as the Cats jumped out to a 39-15 halftime lead. River Falls kept pouring it on in the second half, leading by as much as 42 before posting the 40 point win to improve to 8-3 on the season.

This Saturday’s game with Ashland tips off at 3 p.m. in River Falls. The Cats will visit La Crosse Logan Tuesday, Jan. 28 and host Prescott Friday, Jan. 31, before returning to BRC action Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Hudson.