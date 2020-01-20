HUDSON, Wis.-- Hudson girls’ basketball coach Jess Vadnais said the Raiders can’t afford to get complacent after pushing their winning streak to six and moving within a half-game of first place in the Big Rivers Conference last week.

“We have a lot to work on to keep this run going,” she said. “We can't get complacent and be satisfied with where we are. There is a lot of season left and we want to continue to get better every day.”

The Raiders picked up a pair of big conference victories at home last week with a 50-39 win over Eau Claire Memorial Tuesday, Jan. 14 and a 62-48 win over Rice Lake two nights later.

Tuesday’s win over Memorial was particularly crucial since both teams entered the game with just one conference loss. After trailing by four at halftime, the Raiders held the Old Abes to just 12 points in the second half to improve to 5-1 in the BRC, just a half-game behind 5-0 conference leader River Falls.

“We knew the Eau Claire Memorial game would be a battle,” Vadnais said. “They are well coached and a solid team overall. It was a big win for us because of conference and seeding implications. We needed to play a complete game, and we did that.”

Audrey Hatfield led the charge with 26 points, 13 rebounds, five steals and two blocked shots while Sophia Jonas finished with 14 points and two steals. Grace Johnson and Livi Boily contributed six rebounds and four assists each as the Raiders had assists on 11 of their 16 field goals.

“We played well together on both sides of the ball,” Vadnais said. “We got the ball up the court in transition, and really started to show our athleticism.”

That effort continued Thursday night against Rice Lake. Five different Raiders scored at least eight points, led by Jonas with 14 and Hatfield with 13. Jonas also had five assists and three steals and Hatfield blocked four shots while Boily and Lauren Stlozman added nine points each, and Johnson finished with eight points, four rebounds and two blocked shots.

Hudson led 34-26 at the break before pulling away for the 14-point victory.

“We were shaky on defense at times in the first half, and that was one of the points of emphasis in the locker room at halftime,” Vadnais said. “We came out and played better individual and team defense, and it was a huge difference why we were able to build a bigger lead. It was a solid win, especially coming off of a big game two nights earlier.”

Saturday’s scheduled home game against Superior was snowed out so the Raiders, now 10-4 overall, return to action this week with a home game against Menomonie (4-9 overall, 1-5 BRC) Tuesday, Jan. 21 before visiting Eau Claire Memorial (7-2, 3-2) Friday, Jan. 24.

Vadnais said she loves the Raiders’ leadership and team chemistry right now.

“I think that is a big reason why we have been able to win six straight games, and get our conference record to 5-1,” she said. “We are playing well on both sides of the ball, and there is an energy and intensity throughout the team that I am really enjoying right now. I'm lucky to be able to coach this group of girls.”