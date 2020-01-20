RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- The Wildcat girls’ basketball team is riding a ten-game winning streak, is in first place in the Big Rivers Conference at 5-0, and is ranked No. 10 in the state in the Division 1 coaches poll.

With all that success comes pressure, but the Cats didn’t let that bother them in their 48-41 victory over La Crosse Central last Tuesday, Jan. 14, in La Crosse.

The win boosted the Wildcats’ record to 11-2 overall with their last loss coming Nov. 26 to Minnesota state powerhouse Stillwater. Head coach Ian Sticht said last week’s win over a 10-3 La Crosse Central team was a big one.

“It was a really big game for us as they are a team in our sectional,” Sticht noted. “We also have this winning streak going, which adds a different level of pressure we aren’t used to. I think for the majority of the game, we didn’t let either of those things bother us.”

River Falls opened the game with a 9-0 run and stretched the lead to 19 in the second half before La Crosse Central made a late run. Kylie Strop led all scorers with 21 points while adding six rebounds and two steals while Taylor Weick finished with 12 points and Taylor Kasten contributed eight points and five rebounds.

Sticht said La Crosse Central is a very athletic team that tried to control the tempo and force the Wildcats to defend for long stretches of time. But he said his girls were up to the challenge.

“One of the things I think we have really improved at is our half court defense, and it really showed against Central,” he said. “Abby (Doerre) continually is matched up against the other team’s biggest offensive threat and she continues to show what a lockdown defender she has become. But also credit everyone for being in gaps and playing team defense.”

Doerre finished with five points, seven rebounds and a team-high three assists in the win.

Last Friday night’s home game against Chippewa Falls was postponed due to weather and rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will be the first of five straight conference games for the Wildcats as they head into the second half of the BRC schedule.