HUDSON, Wis.-- Hudson boys’ basketball coach John Dornfeld said one of the biggest reasons the Raiders have won six straight games is confidence.

The Raiders held off a surging Eau Claire Memorial team last Tuesday, closing the game on a 14-6 run, to post a 77-69 Big Rivers Conference victory to improve to 9-1 overall, 4-1 and tied for first place in the BRC with Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire North.

Dornfeld said the Raiders have shown a lot of grit during their six-game winning streak.

“I'm really pleased that we have been able to close out several close games this year and we have to continue to do that,” he said. “This team plays with a lot of confidence. I appreciate the hard work they put in on a daily basis and the closeness they have both on and off the court.”

The next two weeks will go a long way towards thinning out the field at the top of the BRC as the Raiders will face Eau Claire Memorial, Rice Lake, Chippewa Falls, River Falls and Eau Claire North in their next five games.

Dornfeld said the Raiders can’t afford to look past any of them.

“We have plenty of room to improve, both offensively and defensively, and need to be able to play at a high level for a full 36 minutes,” he said. “The level of talent in the BRC is as good as I have seen in several years, and we will know a lot more about everyone in the league and ourselves two weeks from now.”

Dornfeld said the Raiders are also looking forward to getting Bennett Swavely back soon from a broken wrist to put the team back at full strength for the stretch run of the season.

Last Tuesday at Eau Claire Memorial, the Raiders led by 13 at the break before the Old Abes pulled to within three, 63-60, in the second half. But Luke Healy hit a big 3-pointer and made some clutch free throws down the stretch to anchor a 14-6 Raider run to close the game. Healy finished with 21 points and nine rebounds while Charlie Neuenschwander led Hudson with 23 points and 12 rebounds, including seven on the offensive end.

“Charlie was outstanding, and Luke is becoming our closer in the last few minutes of these close games,” Dornfeld noted. “We made some nice plays down the stretch and were able to pull out the win.”

Brandon Moeri went 3 of 6 from long range on his way to an 11 point, seven rebound night, while Brock Welle played well on the defensive end and finished with a career high 11 points.

“If Brock can stay healthy I believe we'll see more performances like that from him,” Dornfeld said, adding the Raiders also received good contributions from Carter Herink, Cole Jacobson, and Mateo Renta.

The rematch with Eau Claire Memorial (3-8 overall, 2-3 BRC) will be in Hudson this Friday, Jan. 24, at 7:15 p.m. The Raiders will visit Rice Lake (1-10, 0-5) Tuesday, Jan. 28 and travel to Chippewa Falls (8-3, 4-1) Saturday, Feb. 1 before hosting River Falls (8-3, 3-2) Tuesday, Feb. 4 and ending their five-game conference stretch at Eau Claire North (9-1, 4-1) Saturday, Feb. 8.