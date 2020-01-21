The possible first win of the season slipped away in the final seconds for the St. Croix Central girls' basketball team in Monday’s battle against Durand.

Central led by as many as 13 points at 36-23, but Durand made a huge comeback in the final minutes to win 41-40.

Central is now 0-13 for the season, while Durand stands at 8-4.

From the start, it was clear Central was trying to set a tone for the game with its defense. The Panthers pressed throughout the first half and it produced the desired results: throwing Durand out of any offensive rhythm.

Through 10 minutes, Central struggled to find an offensive rhythm too. Then, the Panthers began to gain confidence. After trailing 15-9, the Panthers went on a 12-2 rally to take the lead. That carried into halftime, with Central leading 26-21.

Central’s biggest problem that spread throughout the game was missing short-range shots. The team utilized a four-out offensive system, with Katie Gostovich working in the post. Central moved the ball quickly and created numerous driving lanes to the basket, but the double-digit misses from close range prevented Central from putting up a much larger point total.

After Durand scored the first hoop of the second half, Central went on a 10-0 run, fueled by numerous drives to the rim by seniors Kolbi Juen and Morgan Siler. That’s when the lead grew to its largest, 36-23.

Durand had a distinct height advantage in this game and that’s what Durand used to fuel its comeback. Durand leading scorer McKenna Hurlburt towered over the Central post players. Central coach Riley Walz said Gostovich and Juen did an excellent job defending Hurlburt. Hurlburt became the entire focus of Durand’s offense in the final 10 minutes of the game. She scored Durand’s final four hoops. Central’s offense also went cold, going without a field goal in the final 11 minutes of the game.

Central had problems with its inbounds plays and that ended up being pivotal in the final seconds. Central led 40-39 when an inbounds pass was turned over and Durand was fouled with 12 seconds remaining. Durand’s Paige Auth hit both free throws. Central rushed the ball upcourt, but Juen’s contested shot from in the paint bounced off the rim.

While the loss hit the Central girls hard, Walz saw the good things in his team’s performance.

“That was the best game we’ve played so far. The good things outweighed the bad,” he said.

One of the areas the coaches have been stressing is being more poised and patient with the ball. It was clear Central’s players have taken this to heart. They had a possession in the first half where they ran more than a minute off the clock before taking a shot.

“We think our defense is very solid but our offense can also be a good defense,” Walz said of the focus on taking better care of the ball. This focus also helped the Panthers generate higher percentage shots and draw more fouls.

Central shot a season-high 17 free throws in the game and they hit 70 percent of the shots, also a season high.

Juen and Siler were indispensable for the Panthers. Juen led the team with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Siler scored 11 points and was the team’s primary ballhandler,

This was the second straight game where the Central girls put up an excellent battle against a top team from another conference. Durand is currently in second place in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference. In Central’s previous game, the Panthers led at halftime against Bloomer, the leader of the Heart O’North Conference.

Central will face another conference leader this Thursday, when they play at Middle Border Conference leading New Richmond, the first of seven straight road games for the Panthers. Central will also be on the road Friday, playing at Ellsworth.