The scoring barrage continues at record levels for the New Richmond boys as they pursue the Middle Border Conference basketball title.

The Tigers produced one of the biggest scoring totals in one half in program history in the first half of Tuesday’s game at Ellsworth. At halftime the Tigers led 65-27 and that carried over to a 94-55 victory. The Tigers are now 10-1 for the season and 6-0 in conference play. The Tigers will complete the first round of conference games on Friday when they host Somerset, which is tied for second place with a 5-1 conference record.

The turn toward a more wide-open brand of offense has been working wonders for the Tigers this season. They have scored 65 or more points in nine of their 11 games. Tuesday’s game at Ellsworth was the fourth time they’ve topped 80 points in a season. In their past three games, the Tigers have averaged nearly 86 points per game.

Sophomore C.J. Campbell has been red-hot of late and he was simply unstoppable in Tuesday’s game. Campbell scored 37 points, the highest individual point total in the 14 seasons that Rick Montreal has been the Tigers’ head coach.

“He was in a zone tonight,” Montreal said.

Ellsworth started the game by hitting a 3-pointer for the opening points of the night. The Tigers almost immediately caught fire from there, putting up points at an unprecedented rate.

Montreal said the success isn’t just about offense. He said defense and rebounding are what’s fueling the offense.

“Getting stops and transition opportunities has been good for us. We have to get rebounds to run,” he said.

And once the Tigers get in transition, they have a collection of talent that can score in many ways. It’s the unselfish way the Tigers are getting the ball in the hands of those scorers that is fueling the success. Montreal said some seniors had to see their roles change this season, but they’ve embraced those changes to make the team better.

“Assisting has been a new identity and it started with Jack,” Montreal said of senior Jack Stuedemann, who is scoring less this season, but has improved his overall game markedly. “He realized his role would be a little different and he’s taken pride in passing the ball.”

Beyond Campbell’s 37, the Tigers’ scoring was well distributed. Joey Kidder finished with 15, Cooper Eral 14 and Tim Salmon 8 points. Because of the big margin, the Tiger starters were done for the night by the middle of the second half.