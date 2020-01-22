HUDSON, Wis.-- The Hudson girls’ basketball team shook off a pesky Menomonie squad to post its seventh straight victory, 58-38, Tuesday night, remain within a half game of first place in the Big Rivers Conference standings.

The win gives Hudson a record of 6-1 in BRC play with their lone loss coming against conference leader River Falls (5-0). The Raiders will visit Eau Claire Memorial (3-2) this Friday, Jan. 24.

Tuesday night in Hudson, the Raiders led by seven at the break, 28-21, and Menomonie hung around from the three-point line and stayed within six , 37-31, with nine minutes remaining before the Raiders started to pull away.

A three-pointer by Sophia Jonas and drive by Livi Boily pushed Hudson’s lead to 42-31 with 7:40 left. Menomonie got back within singles digits but another drive by Boily and a put-back by Audrey Hatfield off a missed Boliy free throw made it a 13-point game, 46-33, at the five minute mark and Hudson closed the game on a 12-5 run.

Hatfield led a balanced Raider attack with 15 points while Boily had 13 and Jonas scored 11.