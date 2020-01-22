The New Richmond girls’ basketball team followed up on the success the Tiger boys had at Rice Lake on Saturday. The Tiger girls went to the Land of the Warriors and came away with a 52-37 non-conference win on Tuesday.

The win is the tenth of the season against two losses. The Tigers will be back in action on Thursday, hosting St. Croix Central.

The first half of Tuesday’s game was a stretch of hot and cold play for both teams. The Tigers started the game by playing at a fast pace. That produced several transition hoops and the Tigers were able to build up a quick 16-15 lead.

The Tigers’ shooting then went ice cold and Rice Lake surged back to take a 16-15 lead. The Tigers produced the final charge of the half, including a hoop in the final seconds by senior Jessica Hagman, that put the Tigers in front 20-16 at the break.

Throughout the second half, the Tigers maintained a lead. But every time they began to lengthen the lead, the Warriors came back. The Tiger led 28-21, only to see the Warriors score the next five points. Rice Lake has exceptional height, playing two tall post players nearly the entire game, and that posed a challenge for the Tigers on both ends of the court.

Rice Lake stayed close, but was forced to foul, and the Warriors fouled the wrong girl. Hagman stepped to the line 12 times in the final minutes and she sank all 12 free throws to put the game out of reach.

Hagman finished the game with 16 points. The leading scorer for the Tigers was junior Leah DeYoung, who finished with 17 points, her high total of the season. Junior Barb Kling finished with nine points. Kling, DeYoung and Hagman shared the team rebound lead with seven each. Hagman had four assists and Kling three steals to lead the team.

Tiger coach Chad Eggert said he was pleased with how the team stepped up its defense in this game after struggling in that area in the previous game against Eau Claire North. The Tigers are now 3-1 against teams from the Big Rivers Conference this season.







