The Ellsworth Panthers (5-6, 1-5 Middle Border Conference) boys’ basketball team hosted the New Richmond Tigers (10-1, 6-0 MBC) on Tuesday and lost in a blowout 94-55. The game was pretty much over by halftime as the Panthers trailed by almost 40, 65-27. Contributing to such a lopsided loss was a cold shooting night by Ellsworth, who was 20 of 54 from the field, 11-for-21 from the free-throw line and 4-for-21 from 3-point range.

Sophomore C.J. Campbell led all scorers with 38 points for New Richmond. Junior Mason Anderson was the only player in double-figure scoring for the Panthers with 23 points, along with 11 rebounds for a double-double, two assists and four steals. Fellow junior Chase Matzek added eight points on 4 of 5 from the field while senior Ivan Mendez dished out six assists and sophomore Alex Coulthard grabbed four rebounds and three steals to go with four points.

Ellsworth travels to Osceola (2-8, 1-5 MBC) on Friday and then is at Cannon Falls (Minn.) on Saturday. The Bombers are 8-5 this year as part of the Hiawatha Valley Conference.

Prescott 91, Amery 40

The Prescott Cardinals (8-3, 5-1 MBC) had easy sailing Tuesday when they traveled to Amery (0-12, 0-6 MBC) and routed the Warriors 91-40. The Cardinals host Baldwin-Woodville (7-6, 3-3 MBC) on Friday as the first of a three-game home stand.

Mondovi 61, Elmwood/Plum City 45

The Elmwood/Plum City Wolves (5-7, 2-4 Dunn-St. Croix Conference) hosted the Mondovi Buffaloes (6-6, 3-3 DSC) Tuesday and fell 61-45. The Wolves host conference-leading Durand (9-2, 5-1 DSC) on Friday. The two teams will play twice over the next month.

Spring Valley 64, Glenwood City 37

The Spring Valley Cardinals (9-3, 4-2 DSC) used a huge second half to rout the Glenwood City Hilltoppers (0-11, 0-6 DSC) Tuesday night in Glenwood City. The Cardinals led by just five points at halftime but then outscored the Hilltoppers 37-15 in the second half.

Senior Aaron Borgerding led all scorers with 22 points while sophomore Connor Ducklow had 12, including 6 of 7 from the free-throw line, and senior Trevor Stangl added seven points. Spring Valley hosts Colfax (7-5, 5-1) DSC on Friday. Colfax is tied for first in the Dunn-St. Croix, one game ahead of Spring Valley and Elk Mound.