The Ellsworth Panthers (4-7, 2-4 Middle Border Conference) went to Osceola (4-8, 1-5 MBC) on Tuesday for their first game in 11 days and beat the Chieftains 60-47. The Panthers used a strong second half to come from behind for the convincing win.

Ellsworth head coach Jason Janke said the team’s defense was a bit rusty in the first half, which saw Osceola lead 32-27. However, in the second half Janke said Ellsworth had a “confident, disciplined defensive effort” and they held Osceola to just 15 second half points.

“We challenged all the kids to hit the boards without Lily (Puhrmann) in the lineup tonight. She’s done a nice job for us and tonight Sophie (Vogel) really stepped things up on defense and kept the ball out of the lane in our zone,” Janke said. “The big difference tonight was team rebounding. Autumn (Earney) scored about six points off offensive rebounds and the entire group did an excellent job rebounding (on) the defensive glass. The second half was one of the stronger team efforts we’ve seen. Every kid contributed with a huge possession on one end or the other. We are really proud of the kids’ effort tonight.”

Senior Kaitlyn Nugent led the Panthers with 28 points while junior Autumn Earney added 17. Senior Holly Carlson and junior Brianna Giese each contributed five points apiece.

Ellsworth hosts Somerset (6-6, 4-3 MBC) on Thursday and St. Croix Central (0-13, 0-6 MBC) on Friday.

Monday

The Prescott Cardinals (8-2, 5-0 MBC) traveled just up Hwy. 29 to take on non-conference opponent River Falls (12-2, 5-0 Big Rivers Conference) on Monday and were edged out by the Wildcats 56-53. It was the Cardinals’ second loss in a row dating back to Jan. 11 at home against Hastings and their second of the season overall. A highlight in the loss was junior Isabella Lenz, who went over 1,000 points in her prep career. Check back in the upcoming week for more about her accomplishment.

Senior Ashley Rieken made her return to the lineup after missing a handful of games with an injury and led Prescott with 12 points along with junior Nicole Dalman. Rieken added four rebounds, two assists and three steals while Dalman had eight rebounds. Sophomore Erin Boatman continues to carve out a larger role for herself as she had nine points on 4 of 5 from the field as well as seven rebounds. Lenz had seven points and now sits at 1,004 points for her career.

Prescott as a team was cold shooting. They went 19 of 54 from the field for the game though they were better from 3-point range where they went 9-for-22. The Cardinals go to Osceola on Thursday.

Elmwood/Plum City 64, Alma/Pepin 34

The Elmwood/Plum City Wolves (6-6, 3-4 Dunn-St. Croix Conference) won big on the road Monday when they defeated Alma/Pepin (1-8, 0-7 Dairyland Conference) 64-34. The Wolves used a big first half, where they led 39-14 at halftime, to cruise for the rest of the game.

Elmwood/Plum City had three players score in double-digits – junior Anna Blanford and sophomores Maggie Glaus and Hailee McDonough – with Blanford leading the way with 20 points on 6 of 9 from the field and 8-for-10 from the free-throw line. Glaus had 16 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two blocks while McDonough added 15 points including 3-for-3 from 3-point range.

The Wolves host Boyceville (3-8, 1-6 DSC) on Thursday.

Colfax 63, Spring Valley 17

The Spring Valley Cardinals (2-10, 1-6 DSC) hosted Dunn-St. Croix leader Colfax (11-2, 7-0 DSC) on Monday and took its lumps on the way to a 63-17 loss. It was a struggle all around for the Cardinals who trailed 31-10 at halftime and scored just seven points in the second half.

Ten different players scored for Colfax while just four scored for Spring Valley. Senior Kari Hybben led the Cardinals with six points, juniors Kyra Schilling and Larissa Stark each scored four points and junior Maddy Olson added three points.

Spring Valley travels to Mondovi (7-7, 5-2 DSC) on Thursday.