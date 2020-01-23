The top and bottom teams in the Middle Border Conference standings met on Thursday and New Richmond, but St. Croix Central ended up giving the Tiger girls a much better than the basketball standings might indicate.

The Tigers led 27-17 at halftime and gradually pulled away for a 60-31 win over the Panthers. Both teams have short turnarounds before their next game. Central will be playing at Ellsworth on Friday, while New Richmond hosts Durand on Saturday.

New Richmond is now 7-0 in the MBC while Central is 0-7.

The Tigers have been fast starters in recent games and that happened again Thursday. The Tigers built a 13-2 lead, but the scrappy Panthers didn’t relent. This was a physical game where every shot was contested, resulting in low shooting percentages for both teams. But each team had one exception to that trouble.

New Richmond junior Barb Kling and St. Croix Central senior Morgan Siler both carried their team’s offense for much of the game. They both scored 11 points in the first half. Kling finished the night with 20 points and Siler led the Panthers with 19 points. Both girls found multiple ways to score, whether it was in transition, driving to the rim or hitting pull-up shots.

Central made a charge late in the first half, cutting the margin to 22-17 on a 3-pointer from Siler. That was the closest the Panthers got, because Tiger freshman Gabby Aune answered with a 3-ball 10 seconds later.

The Tigers scored the first 13 points of the second half to pull away.

Central coach Riley Walz said he was quite pleased with how the Panthers played in the first half. He said the girls couldn’t find the same intensity level at the start of second half and the Tigers took full advantage.

Walz said he was pleased with the way that Siler was looking to score.

“For all our guards, we’ve been trying to get them to go to the basket more,” he said.

The Panthers didn’t have any other players with more than four points.

The offensive struggle was real for the Tigers too. The only other Tiger with more than five points was senior Jessica Hagman, who scored 10.

New Richmond coach Chad Eggert said the start of the game was key for the Tigers.

“We knew (Central) would be hungry. We came out and matched their intensity,” he said.

The question now is to carry that early energy through the first half. Eggert said this was the third straight game where the Tigers played well in the opening minutes, then could never find that gear again.

While the offense isn’t sparking on all cylinders, Eggert said the defense is what is winning games for the Tigers.

“Our effort, especially in the defense, is what we hang our hat on. Defensively, I loved the effort,” he said. “Hopefully, the shots will start to fall.”

Somerset girls

Another team that has seen its offense go cold is the Somerset girls. The Spartans traveled to Ellsworth on Thursday and they ran into two red-hot shooters. The Spartans couldn’t match that and lost to the Panthers, 64-47.

The loss drops Somerset to 4-4 in the MBC while Ellsworth climbs to 3-4.

Ellsworth leading scorers Kaitlyn Nugent and Autumn Earney were unstoppable in Thursday’s game. The two of them combined for 46 and the Panthers had enough secondary scoring to pull away in the second half.

Ellsworth started the game at high intensity, building up a quick 12-2 lead. The lead grew as large as 14 points in the first half. Somerset then began chipping away by getting the ball to junior post Dani Schachtner. Schachtner scored 16 of her 22 points in the first half and the Spartans were able to cut Ellsworth’s lead to 30-27 at halftime.

The Spartans hit the first shot of the second half to cut the margin to one point. That was Somerset’s last hurrah as turnovers prevented the Spartans from matching Ellsworth’s production.

“Dani was playing really well, but we didn’t have enough secondary scoring,” said Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg.

Liv Hoff finished with eight points for the Spartans, while Taylor Paulson and MyKenzie Leccia both scored six points.

The assignment doesn’t get any easier when the Spartans play next Tuesday. That game will be at conference co-leading New Richmond.