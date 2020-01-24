The Ellsworth Panthers (5-7, 3-4 Middle Border Conference) girls’ basketball team has won two in a row this past week after beating Somerset (6-7, 4-4 MBC) 64-48 Thursday night. The win avenges an earlier loss in the season on the road to the Spartans 58-53. Head coach Jason Janke said that the Panthers got out to a large lead to start the game, which Somerset cut to just three at halftime with Ellsworth leading 30-27. However, they were able to break away in the second half, led by Autumn Earney who scored 17 second-half points.

“We got another great effort out of the girls tonight. Kaitlyn (Nugent) was just on fire early and that always helps steady the nerves at home,” Janke said. “And then Autumn did the same in the second half. But, they would both tell you that our defense and willingness to sell out on rebounding was the key tonight. Sophie (Vogel) and Lily (Puhrmann) worked so hard on that end. They are not as big as the Somerset kids, so they had to expend just that extra little effort to give us a chance for stops each possession.”

Earney led Ellsworth with 26 points while Nugent had 20. Puhrmann added eight points for the Panthers while Holly Carlson contributed six. Ellsworth hosts St. Croix Central (0-14, 0-7 MBC) on Friday and then welcomes Baldwin-Woodville (5-10, 3-5 MBC) on Tuesday.

Prescott 65, Osceola 22

The Prescott Cardinals (9-2, 6-0 MBC) traveled to Osceola (4-9, 1-6 MBC) Thursday and dominated on the way to a 65-22 win. The Cardinals start a three-game home stand starting on Tuesday when they host the Amery Warriors (9-4, 5-3 MBC).

Boyceville 57, Elmwood/Plum City 43

The Elmwood/Plum City Wolves (6-7, 3-5 Dunn-St. Croix Conference) hosted Boyceville (5-8, 2-6 DSC) on Thursday and fell 57-43. The Wolves trailed 36-23 at halftime but played Boyceville even in the second half.

Hailee McDonough led EPC with 12 points including 7 of 8 from the free-throw line and three rebounds. Katie Feuker and Maggie Glaus each added eight points – Feuker also had five rebounds and three assists and Glaus four blocks – while Anna Blanford contributed seven points and four rebounds.

Elmwood/Plum City travels to conference-leading Colfax (12-2, 8-0 DSC) on Tuesday.

Mondovi 60, Spring Valley 25

The Spring Valley Cardinals (2-11, 1-7 DSC) went to Mondovi (8-7, 6-2 DSC) Thursday night and lost 60-25. The Cardinals go to Cumberland (2-9, 2-6 Heart O’North Conference) for a break from their DSC schedule and then hosts Elk Mound (7-4, 4-3 DSC) on Tuesday.

Tuesday

The Ellsworth Panthers went to Osceola on Tuesday for their first game in 11 days and beat the Chieftains 60-47. The Panthers used a strong second half to come from behind for the convincing win.

Ellsworth head coach Jason Janke said the team’s defense was a bit rusty in the first half, which saw Osceola lead 32-27. However, in the second half Janke said Ellsworth had a “confident, disciplined defensive effort” and they held Osceola to just 15 second half points.

“We challenged all the kids to hit the boards without Lily (Puhrmann) in the lineup tonight. She’s done a nice job for us and tonight Sophie (Vogel) really stepped things up on defense and kept the ball out of the lane in our zone,” Janke said. “The big difference tonight was team rebounding. Autumn (Earney) scored about six points off offensive rebounds and the entire group did an excellent job rebounding (on) the defensive glass. The second half was one of the stronger team efforts we’ve seen. Every kid contributed with a huge possession on one end or the other. We are really proud of the kids’ effort tonight.”

Kaitlyn Nugent led the Panthers with 28 points while Autumn Earney added 17. Holly Carlson and Brianna Giese each contributed five points apiece.

Monday

The Prescott Cardinals traveled just up Hwy. 29 to take on non-conference opponent River Falls (12-2, 5-0 Big Rivers Conference) on Monday and were edged out by the Wildcats 56-53. It was the Cardinals’ second loss in a row dating back to Jan. 11 at home against Hastings and their second of the season overall. A highlight in the loss was Isabella Lenz, who went over 1,000 points in her prep career. Check back in the upcoming week for more about her accomplishment.

Ashley Rieken made her return to the lineup after missing a handful of games with an injury and led Prescott with 12 points along with Nicole Dalman. Rieken added four rebounds, two assists and three steals while Dalman had eight rebounds. Erin Boatman continues to carve out a larger role for herself as she had nine points on 4 of 5 from the field as well as seven rebounds. Lenz had seven points and now sits at 1,004 points for her career.

Prescott as a team was cold shooting. They went 19 of 54 from the field for the game though they were better from 3-point range where they went 9-for-22.

Elmwood/Plum City 64, Alma/Pepin 34

The Elmwood/Plum City Wolves won big on the road Monday when they defeated Alma/Pepin (1-10, 0-8 Dairyland Conference) 64-34. The Wolves used a big first half, where they led 39-14 at halftime, to cruise for the rest of the game.

Elmwood/Plum City had three players score in double-digits – Anna Blanford, Maggie Glaus and Hailee McDonough – with Blanford leading the way with 20 points on 6 of 9 from the field and 8-for-10 from the free-throw line. Glaus had 16 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two blocks while McDonough added 15 points including 3-for-3 from 3-point range.

Colfax 63, Spring Valley 17

The Spring Valley Cardinals hosted Dunn-St. Croix leader Colfax on Monday and took its lumps on the way to a 63-17 loss. It was a struggle all around for the Cardinals who trailed 31-10 at halftime and scored just seven points in the second half.

Ten different players scored for Colfax while just four scored for Spring Valley. Kari Hybben led the Cardinals with six points, Kyra Schilling and Larissa Stark each scored four points and Maddy Olson added three points.