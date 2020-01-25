HUDSON, Wis.-- Facing Eau Claire Memorial for the second game in a row, the Hudson boys’ basketball team made sure the outcome was the same with an 84-65 victory over the Old Abes Friday night, Jan. 24, in Hudson.

Luke Healy led the Raiders with 23 points and Charlie Neuenschwander scored 21 while Brandon Moeri hit six 3-pointers on his way to a 19-point night.

The Raiders hadn’t played since their previous meeting against the Old Abes ten days ago in Eau Claire-- a 77-69 Hudson win. After two cancellations due to last weekend’s snowstorm they returned to the court and led Memorial from the start on their way to their seventh straight win.

Hudson saw an early double-digit lead cut to six with about five minutes remaining in the first half before opening an 11-point lead at the break, 38-27. It was all Hudson in the second half as they pulled away to complete the season sweep over Memorial and improve to 10-1 overall, 5-1 in the Big Rivers Conference. Eau Claire Memorial dropped to 3-9, 2-3 in conference play.

The Raiders will visit Rice Lake (1-12, 0-6) for a makeup game Tuesday, Jan. 28 and travel to Chippewa Falls (9-4, 5-1) Saturday, Feb. 1, before returning home to host River Falls (8-3, 3-2) Tuesday, Feb. 4.