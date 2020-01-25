RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- After an 11-day layoff, the River Falls boys’ basketball team showed no signs of rust in a nonconference matinee against Ashland Saturday, Jan. 25.

After putting 87 points on the board in a win over St. Paul Highland Park Jan. 14, the Wildcats topped the century mark for the first time in at least 20 years with a 105-47 victory over the Oredockers that wasn’t as close as the score indicates.

River Falls scored the first 15 points of the game, led 34-12 midway through the first half and 63-22 at the break before leading by as many as 58 in the second half. The 105 points is the most by a River Falls team since scoring 96 in a win over Chippewa Falls during the 2013-24 season.

The Wildcats’ first half box score would have been the envy of a lot of teams’ game totals. Senior Mike Johnson scored 24 points, junior Zac Johnson had 17 and senior Payton Flood scored 12 on their way to 35, 28 and 15 point days, respectively.

Zac Johnson hit four 3-pointers to give him 133 for his career, breaking the school record previously held by current North Dakota State University sophomore Jaxon Knotek. He added six rebounds and a team-high four assists to his stat line while Mike Johnson was 14 of 18 from the field, including 2 of 2 from beyond the arc, and came up with six rebounds, three assists and two steals on his way to a career day. Junior JT Dougherty contributed eight points and five rebounds while twin brother Liam Dougherty finished with six points, seven boards and two steals.

As a team, the Wildcats shot 40 of 66 from the field, 8 of 22 from 3-point range, and 17 of 20 from the free throw line while outrebounding the Oredockers 44-19.

The Wildcats, who are averaging 90 points in their last three games, improved to 9-3 overall while Ashland slipped to 6-9. River Falls will play two more nonconference games this week at La Crosse Logan (3-9) Tuesday, Jan. 28, and home against Prescott (9-3) Friday, Jan. 31.