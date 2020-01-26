HUDSON, Wis.-- These are the kind of games that can define a season.

Livi Boily’s coast-to-coast, buzzer-beating layup capped a 13-point second half comeback for Hudson’s girls and gave them a 57-56 victory at Eau Claire Memorial Friday night, Jan. 24, for their eighth straight win of the season.

The victory bumped the Raiders’ record to 7-1 in the Big Rivers Conference (12-4 overall) and kept them a half-game behind undefeated River Falls in the BRC standings.

“It was an incredible game,” Hudson coach Jess Vadnais said. “Memorial played very well and are really well coached. We knew it was going to be an absolute battle.”

Memorial, who entered the game 3-2 and tied for third place in the BRC, got a steal and two free throws with six seconds left to take a 56-55 lead before Boily took the ensuing inbound pass and went the length of the floor to bank in a layup with just over one second on the clock.

“Livi's layup at the end was amazing,” Vadnais said. “She took it the length of the court, got to her spot, and was confident enough to take that shot.”

The Raiders trailed by nine at the break and were down 13 with ten minutes to go before mounting a comeback behind the hot hand of Lauren Stolzman, who finished with a team-high 18 points.

Vadnais said the Raiders never stopped fighting.

“There was great leadership out on the court, and I could tell how badly they wanted to come back and win this game,” she said. “Lauren had a big second half for us, really giving us a huge lift on the offensive end.”

Sophia Jonas contributed 10 points and five assists in the win and Boily finished with nine points while Audrey Hatfield had eight points, five rebounds, four steals and three blocked shots.

“I'm just so proud of my girls,” Vadnais said. TThis is a big win for us, but we have to stay focused on what we want to accomplish together this season.”

The victory came three nights after the Raiders shook off a pesky Menomonie squad for a 58-38 win at home.

The Raiders led by seven at the break, 28-21, and Menomonie (2-6, 6-10) hung around from the three-point line to stay within six, 37-31, with nine minutes remaining before Hudson pulled away.

Hatfield posted a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds in addition to blocking four shots while Boily scored 13 and Jonas added 11.

The Raiders’ challenging BRC schedule continues at home Friday night, Jan. 31, against Chippewa Falls, who is right behind Hudson in the conference standings at 4-2 (9-6 overall).

“Chipp is another huge game for us with conference and seeding implications,” Vadnais said. “These two teams have a rivalry that has formed over the past few years, and it will be a great game. It will definitely be a close game all the way through so we’ll have to play together and play our game. Looking forward to it.”