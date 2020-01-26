For a half, the New Richmond girls had their hands full with towering Durand center McKenna Hurlburt on Saturday.

The Tigers were able to control Hurlburt in the second half of Saturday’s basketball game in New Richmond. And with that, the Tigers turned a 29-25 halftime deficit into a 61-46 victory.

Outside of Hurlburt, Durand plays a small lineup. This forced the Tigers to play four guards, an approach that’s only been used in short stretches this season. Freshmen Gabbie Aune and Brooke Blasczcyk saw extensive playing time and they combined for 18 points, including a career-high 11 from Aune.

Tiger coach Chad Eggert rotated posts Audrey Feuerer and Leah DeYoung in the post to battle Hurlburt and he couldn’t have been more pleased with the results.

“They put on a clinic on how to play post defense,” Eggert gushed. “Our girls used their quickness and hung in there with their toughness.” After Hurlburt scored 10 points in the first half, the Tigers limited her to five in the second half.

The Tigers were also able to create height mismatches against Durand’s shorter lineup. Senior Jessica Hagman often ended up against a shorter defender, so she was frequently located in the low post, where she got high percentage shots. Hagman finished with a game-high 20 points.

DeYoung led the Tigers with seven rebounds and Hagman finished with six. Point guard Barb Kling connected for five assists, with Feuerer producing four, along with five rebounds.

Eggert said the difference for the Tigers in the second half was “we just played better.” He said the team’s motto is to speed the ball up the court, then be patient and get a high quality shot. He said they were playing fast in the first half, but they weren’t waiting for the good quality shot the team needs to be successful.

The Tigers face an important upcoming week filled with three Middle Border Conference games. That starts Tuesday at home against Somerset. The Tigers play back-to-back road games on Friday and Saturday. They’ll play at Baldwin-Woodville on Friday. Saturday’s game will be a clash with Prescott, who like the Tigers, has not lost a conference game this season.