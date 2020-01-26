When the New Richmond boys jumped out to an 18-4 lead against Somerset in last Friday’s Middle Border Conference basketball game, Somerset decided to slow the pace of the game down. Way down.

The tactic got the Spartans back in the game, with New Richmond leading 26-23 at halftime. New Richmond gradually built a lead in the second half that allowed the Tigers to gain control of the game, defeating the Spartans, 68-48.

New Richmond leads the MBC with a 7-0 record at the midpoint of the conference season. Somerset is in third place in the standings with a 5-2 record.

The Tigers have been fast starters in recent games and that was the case again Friday. With C.J. Campbell and Jack Stuedemann hot early, the Tigers built up the 18-4 lead.

Somerset’s coaches took the chance of trying to slow the Tigers down by keeping the game away from them. “We tried to draw them out to guard us, then we tried to hit them on a back door or a quick drive,” explained Somerset coach Troy Wink.

Somerset senior Ty Madden hit a 3-pointer, and the Spartans gradually inched back in contention.

“We got caught up in what they wanted to accomplish,” said New Richmond coach Rick Montreal. “It was a great game plan on Somerset’s part to throw something at us that we hadn’t seen. We went into halftime flustered.”

During halftime, the Tigers regrouped. Montreal said they decided to play tighter defense, hoping to draw five-second calls. Offensively, they worked on better cuts and screens to create open shots. It worked, the Tigers built a lead that fluctuated between 8-12 points for most of the half.

Both coaches were pleased with most of the aspects of their team’s performance. Montreal said he was happy with the poise the Tigers showed in response to Somerset’s attempts to slow down the game. He said the poise showed in the Tigers’ ability to score 42 points in the second half.

Campbell continues to gain confidence on offense, scoring a game-high 21 points. Joey Kidder finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Jacob Parent also produced seven rebounds.

Montreal said the Tigers’ defensive versatility was also a key component. Kidder and Parent have proven to be two of the best defenders in the conference. Montreal said Tim Salmon has also become a defender of that quality, saying that Salmon’s technique, combined with his strength has put him in that class of defender.

One of the key plays of the second half was a combined effort between Stuedemann and Campbell. Stuedemann grabbed a rebound and used a long baseball pass to Campbell, who was streaking down court. Campbell turned the pass into a dunk that set the large Tiger crowd into a frenzy.

For the Spartans, one of the biggest moments of the night came with 28 seconds left on the clock. That’s when Madden sank a shot to reach the 1,000-point landmark in his career. The Spartans will recognize the accomplishment before the start of Monday’s home game.

Madden led the Spartans with 21 points Friday. Senior Mason Cook led the Spartans with seven rebounds.

Both teams are back in action Monday in home non-conference games. The Tigers will be facing the Menomonie Mustangs, while Somerset will make up a recently postponed game against Stanley-Boyd. The Spartans will also play at home on Tuesday when they will celebrate Parents Night. Amery will be the opposition in that game.