The Ellsworth Panthers (6-7, 4-4 Middle Border Conference) hosted the St. Croix Central Panthers (0-15, 0-8 MBC) Friday for their third game in four days and came away with a 60-47 win. Ellsworth has now won three straight against SCC, Somerset and Osceola and are one game under .500.

Ellsworth led 29-24 at half and head coach Jason Janke said his team could not separate for a long time after halftime thanks to SCC senior Kolbi Juen, who scored 13 of her 18 points in the second half. However, starting with about 8 minutes left in the game, Janke said Ellsworth’s defense started to clamp down and senior Holly Carlson and sophomore Hayley Bach hit key free throws down the stretch.

"We had to really grind tonight," Janke said."I think our kids spent a lot of emotional energy last night (in a win over Somerset), and it showed tonight. We played hard, but we had some segments that lacked the intensity that we played with earlier in the week. It was another great team win tonight. We are proud of the kids. Brianna (Giese) had two critical long feeds to Autumn (Earney) for baskets that were really decisive in extending our lead past eight (points). We just struggled to get out front very far tonight."

Senior Kaitlyn Nugent led Ellsworth with 21 points while junior Autumn Earney was not far behind with 20. Bach added eight points and Giese contributed seven.

"We keep saying it, but it's true, these girls are truly a team," Janke said. "We understand roles and as individuals only worry about finding a way to be competitive and win each possession as a unit. It's basketball so Kaitlyn and Autumn get a lot of attention, which they should, they are really good players. However, they would be the first to tell you how important their teammates are in becoming a competitive team. It's a lot of fun when you have nine of nine kids rockin' that locker room with smiles and high-fives like we've been able to this week. We're super-happy for the girls."

Ellsworth hosts the Baldwin-Woodville Warriors (5-10, 3-5 MBC) on Tuesday as the last game of the Panthers’ home stand and then starts a three-game road trip on Thursday at undefeated St. Croix Falls (13-0, 8-0 Lakeland Conference).