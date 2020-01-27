Both St. Croix Central basketball teams were in action on Friday, with the boys getting back to their winning ways while the girls fell short of a win at Ellsworth.

The Panther boys wanted to return to the strong defensive roots they displayed at the start of the season and it clearly worked in a 75-35 win against Amery. The Panther girls dropped a 60-47 decision at Ellsworth.

Central boys

After the recent losses to Somerset and New Richmond, the Central coaches went back to the videos of the games from the start of the season, looking for differences in the team’s play. Coach Randy Jordan said he thought the team’s defensive intensity wasn’t the same as at the start of the season. So last week’s practices were focused solely on defense.

“If you want to play with the big boys, you’ve got to play defense,” Jordan said on the reemphasis on defense.

Facing Amery, the bottom team in the Middle Border Conference standings, was the ideal opportunity for the Panthers to get back to their basics. The defense was sharp from the start, as the Panthers built a 44-19 lead by halftime. Jordan said the goal then became holding Amery to fewer points in the second half, which the Panthers also accomplished.

Jordan said he didn’t have any problems with how the team has been playing on the offensive end of the court. He said one point of emphasis Friday was to get the ball into the post players more often. Sophomore Carson Hinzman was the main beneficiary, leading the team with 19 points. This game saw the best production from the Panther bench this season. Led by Hinzman, the Panther reserves produced 34 points in the win.

Another area Jordan wanted emphasized was wanting fewer turnovers, “to make better passes and handle the ball with more sureness.”

The Panthers only have one game scheduled in the upcoming week. On Tuesday, they will host Baldwin-Woodville.

Central girls

The St. Croix Central girls were hoping they’d notch their first Middle Border Conference basketball win when they played at Ellsworth on Friday.

Unfortunately for the Central squad, Ellsworth is suddenly one of the hottest teams in the MBC. Ellsworth improved to 4-4 and while Central fell to 0-8 in conference games in a 60-47 final score. Ellsworth has won three straight MBC contests.

Central’s girls will try to get their first win of the season on Tuesday when they play at Osceola. The Chieftains are currently 1-7 in the MBC.

Both teams in Friday’s game had times where they held the lead in the first half. Ellsworth had a scoring burst at the end of the half to lead 29-25 at the break. In the second half, Ellsworth was able to slightly open up the gap, but it was still a five-point game with five minutes remaining.

Ellsworth was able to extend the lead in the final minutes. Central tried to up its defensive pressure and Ellsworth’s potent offensive tandem of Kaitlyn Nugent and Autumn Earney took advantage with several quick transition hoops.

Central coach Riley Walz said he was pleased that his team continued its pattern of playing strongly in the first half of games. He said the Panthers now need to maintain that level of play through a second half.

Senior Kolbi Juen was Central’s leader at both ends of the court. Despite facing sporadic foul trouble, she led the team with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Morgan Siler scored nine points, as did sophomore Sydney Burgess. Walz said Burgess is continuing to earn more playing time.

“She works so dang hard, it’s starting to show in her stats,” he said.