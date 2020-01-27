The Elmwood/Plum City (5-8, 2-5 Dunn-St. Croix Conference) Wolves took the conference-leading Durand Panthers (10-2, 6-1 DSC) to overtime Friday night before eventually falling 77-72. The Wolves trailed by over 10 at points in the first half but slowly came back and eventually took the lead midway through the second half. They held off a Durand run in the final minutes, sophomore Dayne Whipple was fouled at the buzzer and he made one of two free throws to send the game into overtime, with Durand eventually coming out on top.

“There’s no loser in overtime I told the kids when it went into overtime, but we had a few mistakes yet, we’re young,” said head coach Mark Fredrickson. “We’ve played with the top-four teams (in the DSC) and we just can’t get over the hump. I truly believe the kids just aren’t used to playing that fast and we got ourselves to this level, we wanted to be able to play with Durand and that’s what we did.”

The game was fast-paced and physical from start to finish and the Wolves played just seven players, a credit to their conditioning and determination. However, that was not by choice. Fredrickson said that they had five guys out for the game and had to bring up a player from JV just to have seven available.

The Wolves played a 2-3 zone and Durand was not able to shoot them out of it – the Panthers were 8 of 25 from 3-point range – but both teams focused on getting looks at the rim and finishing. Elmwood/Plum City trailed 34-21 with four minutes left in the first half but was able to cut that deficit to 36-32 at halftime. The Wolves continued to chip away at the Panthers’ lead until they took the lead 46-43 with 10 minutes remaining.

Glampe hits Jarrod Pelzel with the hit ahead for the layup. pic.twitter.com/LOnlNUVt74 — Alec Hamilton (@alechamsports) January 25, 2020

From there EPC was able to build a small lead but eventually Durand made a run of their own and the final two minutes was a back and forth battle. Durand went up 66-65 but then senior Zack Phillips hit a three to give EPC a 68-66 lead with 45 seconds left.

Zack Phillips hits the go-ahead 3 for the Wolves with 45 seconds left, 68-66 pic.twitter.com/BGsaH5PsyI — Alec Hamilton (@alechamsports) January 25, 2020

Durand responded by getting a bucket under the rim, was fouled and made the free throw to lead by one with 12 seconds left.

The play Durand took the lead on in the final seconds. pic.twitter.com/ApHcvoJXFE — Alec Hamilton (@alechamsports) January 25, 2020

It was then on the ensuing possession that Whipple was fouled at the end of regulation and made a free throw to send the game in overtime, which resulted in a Durand win.

Dayne Whipple is fouled at the buzzer and had 2 FTs to win. Makes 1 to force OT pic.twitter.com/QN1al3OWjS — Alec Hamilton (@alechamsports) January 25, 2020

Four EPC players scored in double-digits – sophomore Luke Webb, senior Jackson Glampe, sophomore Jarrod Pelzel and Phillips – while all seven players scored. Webb had a double-double with 22 points, 15 rebounds and five assists and so did Glampe with 14 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and three steals. Pelzel added 13 points and three steals while Phillips contributed 10 points and that go-ahead 3-pointer.

Elmwood/Plum City hosts Boyceville (1-10, 1-6 DSC) on Thursday and goes to Edgar (9-3, 6-3 Marawood Conference) on Saturday.

Area scores

The Ellsworth Panthers (6-7, 2-5 Middle Border Conference) boys’ basketball team traveled to Cannon Falls (9-7, 0-1 Hiawatha Valley Conference) on Saturday for a non-conference and inter-state game. The Panthers lost 69-54 but the first half was back-and-forth between the two teams with the Bombers leading by just three at halftime.

Sophomore Jack Janke led Ellsworth with 24 points including 5-for-7 from the 3-point line as well as four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Junior Shane Lange added eight points while senior Ivan Mendez contributed seven points. Junior Mason Anderson scored six points, had seven rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks.

Ellsworth hosts Colfax (8-5, 6-1 DSC) on Monday and travels to Mondovi (7-6, 4-3 DSC) Tuesday and then Prescott (9-3, 6-1 MBC) on Thursday.

Friday

The Spring Valley Cardinals (9-4, 4-3 DSC) hosted Colfax and fell 53-42, just the Cardinals’ second loss in 2020 and in the last eight games. Spring Valley led 22-18 at halftime but were outscored by 15 in the second half.

The Cardinals had a cold shooting night as they went just 18 of 53 from the field and 3-for-24 from 3-point range. Sophomore Connor Ducklow was the only Spring Valley player to score in double-digits with 10 points, five rebounds and two assists. Junior Mike Bauer added seven points and senior Aaron Borgerding contributed six points.

Spring Valley travels to Mondovi on Thursday.

Prescott 81, Baldwin-Woodville 62

The Prescott Cardinals hosted the Baldwin-Woodville Warriors (7-7, 3-4 MBC) on Friday and came away with an 81-62 win. The Cardinals led 40-26 after halftime and expanded that lead on the way to a 19-point win.

Prescott had four players score in double-figures. Senior Parker Nielsen led all scorers with 29 points including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, three rebounds and five assists. Freshman Jordan Malmlov scored 19 points with five made threes while seniors Mason Holte and Jacob Doffing each added 11 points each. Holte had a double-double with 10 rebounds and Doffing had nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks.

The Cardinals have three games this week. They host Durand on Monday, Ellsworth Thursday and then travel to River Falls on Friday.

Ellsworth 72, Osceola 68

The Ellsworth Panthers traveled to Osceola on Friday where they won 72-68. Janke led the team with 24 points on 7 of 14 from the field and 9-for-11 from the free-throw line as well as three rebounds and two steals. Anderson had 20 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Mendez added 14 points on 7 of 13 on free throws as well as seven rebounds, four assists and four steals.