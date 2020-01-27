One thousand points has always been and will always be a uniquely special accomplishment in a prep basketball player’s career. It’s evidence of elite play over an extended period of time that sets the player apart from their peers. Prescott junior Isabella Lenz hit that esteemed milestone last Monday in the Cardinals’ 56-53 loss at River Falls.

It was anticipated that Lenz would hit 1,000 points in Prescott’s home game against Hastings on Jan. 11. The night before that game, she scored 31 points in the win over Ellsworth and could have gone for more. Lenz was 23 points shy heading into the Hastings game, which had struggled up to that point. But she was held to 20 points while primarily being guarded by Mallory Brake, who is headed to Creighton to play Division I basketball next year for the Bluejays.

“Yes, I knew I was pretty close, but I didn’t know exactly how close. I tried to keep it out of my mind that game (against Hastings). If it happened it happened, but I knew my mental game would be important against Hastings’ physical play,” Lenz said. “With all that said, I don’t think I had the best mental game, but after that challenge, I knew I needed to work on that aspect of my game since we’ll play more tough teams like Hastings as the season continues.”

Lenz was three points short and would have reached 1,000 later the next week, but Prescott’s game against Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau was postponed until February due to inclement weather. So she had to wait nine days until the game against the Wildcats.

Lenz said she knew she had reached 1,000 points after sinking a 3-point shot. Shortly after, the game was stopped to make the announcement of her accomplishment.

“When I made that 3-pointer I was just glad it was over with because I didn’t have to focus on it anymore,” Lenz said. “But it felt good to finally meet that goal that I had watched players I look up to accomplish.”

For many players, 1,000 points is not necessarily the goal by itself but something to be reached along the way.

“For me, scoring 1,000 points was kind of a reward for all the work and time I put in to playing the sport I love,” she said. “Obviously, I still have a lot to improve and work on, and scoring 1,000 points is definitely something on the way to a bigger goal.”

Lenz has been a standout player for Prescott since her freshman year. She averaged 15.6 points per game that first season as the Cardinals went 14-10 and took third in the Middle Border Conference before losing in regionals to Bloomer. Last year, she averaged almost 17 per game on an experienced team that went 20-4, was the runner-up in the conference, won a regional championship and lost in the section semifinals to Hayward.

This year, Lenz has taken another leap and is averaging 22.9 points on a much younger team. However, she and her teammates have just one goal this season.

“Personally, and as a team, the main goal is simply to make it to state,” Lenz said. “I can remember in middle school when our PCR (Prescott Community Recreation) teams would go to the ‘state invitational’ and ever since that, my goal has been to make it to the real deal. It would also be nice to win a conference championship, but I would take making it to state over that any day.”

Prescott is 9-2 overall and 6-0 in the MBC, a game behind New Richmond in the win column. The Cardinals’ two losses have come at the hand of Hastings and River Falls, two much larger schools, by a total of six points. A big part of that is Lenz, who is the most experienced player on a team with just three seniors and plenty of talented underclassmen.

“I think we are playing pretty good basketball, and we have learned a lot from the two losses we suffered,” Lenz said. “In our last game against Osceola, I think we saw a hint of the true potential of our team, but I believe we still have yet to reach that mark. If we work on our defense, which can always improve, along with rebounding and passing, I think we will be playing very good basketball come tournament time.”

Prescott hosts Amery on Tuesday, St. Croix Central on Friday and then a big-showdown at home against New Richmond, the first of two meetings between those teams that will most likely determine who wins the MBC.