It was gut check time for the New Richmond boys’ basketball team on Monday and the Tigers stood tall against the challenge put forth by the Menomonie Mustangs.

The Tigers hit four free throws in the final two seconds of the game to seal a 63-58 non-conference win over Menomonie at the New Richmond High School gym.

This game carries major ramifications pertaining to seeding, with both teams in the same WIAA Division 2 regional tournament bracket. The win raises the Tigers’ overall record to 12-1 while Menomonie is now 7-8.

Menomonie threw out the challenge right away Monday, hitting two 3-pointers in the opening seconds to take a 6-0 lead. Menomonie kept on firing from the arc and kept on hitting shots. The Mustangs sank eight threes in the first half, taking a 34-31 lead at the break.

The lead changed hands numerous times in the second half. The Tigers went ahead 57-51 when Joey Kidder drained a three from the top of the key with 2:49 left. Menomonie then scored the next seven points to take a 58-57 lead.

The Tigers took the lead with 1:22 remaining when Tim Salmon scored off a nice feed from Owen Covey. The Tigers hit four free throws in the final two seconds of the game to make the final margin five points.

With the importance of this game, neither team went deep in their bench. Covey was one of two Tiger reserves to play in the game and he made major contributions. He scored nine points in the first half, giving the team some badly needed offense. He added a 3-pointer in the second half to finish with 12 points.

“That was a huge contribution,” Tiger coach Rick Montreal said of Covey’s career high.

One of the stories in this game was a showing of two of the finer sophomore players in the area, with New Richmond’s C.J. Campbell and Menomonie’s 6-8 Noah Feddersen. Their match-up ended in a draw as they both finished with 21 points.

Senior Jack Stuedemann came through in the clutch several times for the Tigers. He finished with 13 points, including a trio of threes.

Montreal said the Tigers knew Menomonie is a tough, improving team.

“I thought this would be a good test, with their size and physicality. I didn’t know they could shoot like that,” Montreal said. “We just kept battling. It was a slugfest all night long.”

The Tigers resume their Middle Border Conference schedule on Friday when they host Osceola.