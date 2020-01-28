The progress made by the Somerset boys this basketball season hit a tangible mark when the Spartans won on their home court Monday in a non-conference 73-53 win over Stanley-Boyd.

The win was the tenth of the season for the Spartans. This tops the nine wins the Spartans achieved all last season. The Spartans will try for their 11th win on Tuesday, when they host Amery.

Monday’s win put the Spartans in double digits for wins for the first time since the 2013-14 season, when the Spartans advanced to the WIAA Division 3 sectional tournament, finishing with a 21-4 record.

The Spartans started quickly in Monday’s game but they couldn’t pull away from Stanley-Boyd in the first half. The Spartans built a quick 12-4 lead, with Melvin Ortiz scoring three of the first four Spartan hoops. The Spartans used full-court pressure to start the game and it was highly effective.

The lead grew to 22-13, but Stanley-Boyd showed some fight by coming back to tie the game. At halftime, Somerset’s lead stood at 34-31.

The Spartans used the press to reestablish the lead in the second half. Spartan coach Troy Wink said the team was also more patient on offense. Throughout the game the Spartans were able to drive into the paint, but it sometimes resulted in an out of control shot. Wink said the Spartans elected to kick the ball back out to the perimeter in some of those instances in the second half. That resulted in four 3-pointers in the second half that helped elongate the Spartan lead.

Senior Ty Madden led the Spartans with 20 points. Before the game, Madden was honored for scoring the 1,000th point of his varsity career, which happened during last Friday’s game in New Richmond. He becomes the seventh player in the boys program ever to reach 1,000 points. Madden also contributed nine rebounds and three assists in Monday’s win.

Ortiz finished with 19 points, five assists and three steals. Ortiz has developed into one of the top point guards in the area.

“He does a good job of running the offense and he listens well,” Wink said.

Mason Cook led the Spartans with 11 rebounds. Jack Cook contributed 10 points and eight rebounds. Tate Pitcher supplied three steals and three assists.