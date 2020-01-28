The New Richmond girls maintained their pace with Prescott in a tie at the top of the Middle Border Conference standings on Tuesday, with a 62-37 win over Somerset.

The Tigers are now 8-0 in the MBC, while the loss drops Somerset to 4-5 in conference games.

The first half of this game was filled with scoring bursts. Somerset led 14-10 until the Tigers reeled off 14 straight points. Freshman Brooke Blasczcyk was the key component in that charge, draining three 3-pointers.

The Tigers couldn’t get comfortable, because Somerset answered right back with seven points, cutting the Tiger lead to 24-21. The final burst proved to be the decisive one. The Tigers scored eight straight points to end the half, including an offensive rebound hoop by Jessica Hagman at the buzzer, that put the Tigers ahead 32-21.

Both coaches said they knew the first minutes of the second half would tell the tale of the game. The Tigers started the half of an 11-3 run that extended the lead to 20 points. It hovered in that range the rest of the night.

Tiger coach Chad Eggert said the team didn’t have a great offensive first half, but said Blasczcyk gave the team the lift it badly needed.

“She’s a zone buster. That was huge for her to step up right off the bench,” Eggert said. “We’re lucky enough that someone is stepping up every game.”

Eggert credited Somerset’s 2-3 zone defense for giving the Tigers trouble getting the ball into the paint. The Tigers found ways to create some shots in the second half, and they also scored frequently in transition. Hagman led the Tigers with 19 points. Blasczcyk finished with 12 points, with Audrey Feuerer and Barb Kling both scoring seven points.

The Spartans continue to struggle on the offensive end of the court. Spartan coach Cory Lindenberg said there were bright spots in the game, led by sophomore guard MyKenzie Leccia, who led the team with eight points. Lindenberg said it was her best offensive game of the year. Freshman Heather Gaikowski has had trouble scoring in recent games, but Lindenberg said she was playing with more confidence Tuesday.

“She’s starting to find her legs again. Hopefully it leads to a strong second half (of the season),” he said.

The Spartans are back in action on Friday, hosting Osceola. New Richmond has games scheduled for Friday and Saturday. The Tigers will play at Baldwin-Woodville on Friday and at Prescott on Saturday.