It was a gleeful trip home from Osceola for the St. Croix Central girls’ basketball team on Tuesday night.

The Panthers were winners for the first time in the 2019-20 season, defeating Osceola, 45-32.

The win came decisively for the Panthers. They took the lead late in the first half and maintained a safe margin through the rest of the game. After 15 straight losses to start the season, the win was something to celebrate.

“They were so excited,” said Central coach Riley Walz. “You would have thought they made it to the state tournament.”

This was also Walz’s first win as a varsity coach. He stepped in as coach early in January after Ty Ketz took a leave for the rest of the season.

In the first half of the Middle Border Conference season, the Panthers lost to Osceola by 18 points. The Panthers have been improving rapidly, but didn’t have any wins to show for it until Tuesday.

The Panthers have played excellent first halves in recent games against Bloomer and Durand. The girls knew that halftime at Osceola didn’t assure them of anything.

“We said we were going to act like it’s a 0-0 game and that we wanted to win the second half,” Walz said. And that’s what the Panthers did. After leading 21-15 at halftime, they outscored the Chieftains 22-17 in the second half. “It’s the most complete game we played this season,” Walz said.

A big reason for the recent success has been the focus on getting more high percentage shots. The Panthers made 52 percent of their shots from 2-point range Tuesday, easily their most successful shooting night of the season. They didn’t make a single 3-pointer, but they didn’t take many either.

“Every day in practice, we’re telling our guards we’re looking to attack,” Walz said.

The attacking style resulted in good shots and it also resulted in the Panthers drawing numerous fouls. They went 19-32 from the free throw line, their most attempts and makes of the season.

Senior Morgan Siler led the Panthers with 16 points. Kolbi Juen contributed 11 points and a team-high nine rebounds. Katie Gostovich scored eight points.

The Panthers were without two players for the game, so eight girls played the entire game.

The schedule holds two extremely challenging tests for the Panthers in the upcoming days, as they play at two state-ranked teams. They will be at MBC co-leader Prescott on Friday and they play a non-conference game at Dunn-St. Croix Conference leader Colfax on Monday.