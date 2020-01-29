RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- It would be an understatement to say the River Falls girls’ basketball team is on a roll right now.

Twelve straight wins, first place in the Big Rivers Conference, and a No. 9 ranking in the state. But that’s not what it’s all about for the Wildcats.

“It’s not about the streak,” senior Taylor Weick said after the Cat’s latest win-- a 61-54 victory over Chippewa Falls to move them to 6-0 in BRC play. “It’s just us doing what we know we can do, and we have gotten so much better at playing as a team. And I’m really proud of that.”

Weick hit five 3-pointers on her way to a 20-point night Tuesday against Chippewa Falls. Kylie Strop contributed 17 points and Rachel Randelman scored 11 as the Cats saw an 18-point halftime lead shrivel to three with two minutes left before holding on for the win.

Head coach Ian Sticht said the Wildcats have done a good job of handling the pressure during their winning streak.

“It’s easy to play a game when you’re not expected to win, but when the expectations start to grow there’s pressure there, and I think we’ve handled that really well,” he said. “I think we’ve been able to enjoy it. That’s probably why we’re still having success. We haven’t let those things get to us and we’ve been having fun.”

After an uneven start by both teams, Weick hit back-to-back 3-pointers from the same spot to ignite 21-5 run to close the half and give the Cats a 30-12 halftime lead. Chippewa pulled to within six five minutes into the second half but another Weick 3-pointer and two straight drives by Strop gave the Cats a double-digit lead again, 52-39, with 4:53 remaining.

Chippewa wouldn’t go away however, and whittled the Wildcat lead to three, 55-52, with 1:40 left. But Randelman hit a big 3-pointer from the corner and the Cats came up with back-to-back stops on defense before sealing the win from the foul line.

Strop pulled down 17 rebounds and dished out seven assists to go along with her 17 points and Weick grabbed 12 boards while Taylor Kasten added six points and nine rebounds and Abby Doerre scored seven points.

Making the win even more special was the fact that no player on the Wildcat roster had ever beaten a team from Chippewa Falls, dating all the way back to fourth-grade youth basketball.

“It’s odd because we still have eight games left or whatever, but in terms of a win for us, this is a big thing,” Sticht said. “They’ve never beaten Chippewa, ever, and I can’t honestly remember at the high school level ever beating Chippewa, so that’s important.”

Strop said she was a little surprised by the Wildcat success early in the year, but said there’s no reason the Cats can’t keep it going.

“I looked at the conference before the season started and thought, hey, this could be our year; we got this,” she said. “In practice everybody’s giving 100 percent. We’re doing what we need to do on and off the court. We’re working really well as a team and have really good chemistry and that helps with everything.”

The Wildcats begin the second half of the BRC schedule at Eau Claire North (3-11, 2-5) this Friday, Jan. 31, before hosting second place Hudson (12-4, 7-1) Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 7:15 p.m.