The Ellsworth Panthers (6-9 overall, 2-5 in the Middle Border Conference) boys’ basketball team has had a very up-and-down season so far. They started 1-5 before the winter break but then won four in a row. However, they have lost five of their last six with the last four games coming in the span of five days.

“Our defensive consistency hasn’t been there. That’s been a struggle all year, we’ve been up and down,” said head coach Jordan Petersen about what his team is missing. “We’re a younger team, but we can’t make that excuse anymore, we’ve played through half a season and now we should be mature guys. So it’s being consistent night in, night out defensively. Whether it’s jumping the ball, help-side defense, pressuring on the ball, those things have to be more consistent.”

After beating Osceola last Friday, Jan. 24, they went to Cannon Falls (Minn.) on Saturday and after a tight first-half were outscored 32-20 in the second to lose 69-54. They hosted Colfax Monday and held a lead for much of the second half, but fell behind in the final minutes before losing 67-62 to the Vikings. Finally they traveled to Mondovi on Tuesday and led 28-20 at halftime. However, the Panthers were outscored by 12 in the second half and lost 54-50.

There is just a month left in the regular season and Ellsworth has seven games in that span, all MBC matchups. The Panthers have struggled in MBC-play so far with their only wins coming against Osceola and Amery.

“It’s working on being consistent every single night and having that same energy no matter who we play,” Petersen said about what the team needs to work on in the next month. “We’ll continue to work on defense and continue to value the basketball, we haven’t done that (taking care of the basketball) great the last four or five games here.”

That’s not to say there hasn’t been plenty of bright spots for the Panthers this winter. Junior Mason Anderson has taken another step after breaking out last season and is averaging over 20 points per game this year.

“Mason’s a mismatch for a lot of different teams, he’s a good kid who can do a lot of different things,” Petersen said. “So at times, when they had a smaller player on him we’d try and get him inside and against bigger (players) we’d try and pull him outside and take advantage of his (Anderson’s) shot or attack. The last couple games he’s done a pretty good job of being patient when he’s in the paint and not forcing things up and not rushing.”

@masonjta gets the bucket to pull the Panthers within two, who then force the turnover. Ellsworth ball with 42.9 seconds left. Timeout. pic.twitter.com/OnvKtdr0Cp — Alec Hamilton (@alechamsports) January 28, 2020

Anderson has perhaps been the most consistent part of the Panthers. He’s scored at least 20 points in 11 of their 15 games, is shooting 45% from the field, 33% from 3-point range along with over eight rebounds a game and three assists per game.

Speaking of breakout seasons, sophomore Jack Janke is in the middle of one. After playing in just a handful of games as a freshman, Janke has played in every one this season and is the team’s second leading scorer.

“He’s a confident kid and he’s put in the work to make it happen,” Petersen said about Janke. “Anytime we can get an action for him going, he’s so dynamic where he can shoot the ball and just how physically gifted he is. So if we can continue to keep him working I think it’s going to free up more guys.”

@JankeJack gets the offensive rebound for his second 3 in a row. pic.twitter.com/oF8HjRnXAE — Alec Hamilton (@alechamsports) January 28, 2020

Janke is a physically tough guard who can handle the ball, get to the basket and knock-down shots. However, it’s his shooting that really stands out, both from a stand-still in the corner, coming off screens or pulling up. He is shooting 39.8% from 3-point range, best on the team out of anyone with more than a handful of attempts, and every time he shoots it looks like the ball is going in. Janke is averaging 14.5 ppg and is third in the Middle Border in 3-point shooting out of players with at least 20 attempts.

With Ellsworth playing four games in five days, Petersen had to go deeper into his bench in order to not wear out his team. As a result, a couple players have stepped up when given the opportunity like junior Chase Matzek, senior Matthew Mehrkens and junior Shane Lange. Petersen in specific singled out Mehrkens.

“I think Matthew has taken a leap these last four games, he’s kind of asserted himself and just been more intense defensively, taken care of the ball, that’s something we’ve talked about and worked on and he’s improved on,” he said.

Ellsworth goes to Prescott on Thursday and then hosts SCC next Tuesday.