The Somerset and St. Croix Central boys fortified their positions in the upper half of the Middle Border Conference standings with wins on Tuesday.

Somerset improved to 6-2 in the MBC with a 73-40 win over Amery. Central played its always challenging rivalry game with Baldwin-Woodville and the Panthers came away with a 54-48 victory.

Somerset win

The Spartans played at home for the second straight night, but were able to put Tuesday’s game away early. It was Parents Night in Somerset and the coaches started all five seniors on the Spartan roster (Ben Rybacki, Logan Giossi, Liam Salmon, Ty Madden and Mason Cook).

The Spartans started with a 9-8 lead before applying full-court pressure. The Spartans’ press has been getting excellent results recently and that happened again, with the Spartans quickly building up a 30-10 lead. At halftime, the Spartans led 40-17.

Spartan coach Troy Wink said the team has been playing outstanding defense while in the press, but the team needs to bring that level of intensity while playing in the half-court defense.

The expansive lead at halftime allowed the coaches to have the team work on aspects of its game during the second half. Wink said the main aspect was patience on offense, to have the team wait for a high percentage shot to be created.

Madden has become incredibly consistent in leading the Spartan offense. He scored 21 points in this win, the eighth straight game where he’s scored 20 or more points. He also led the Spartans with three assists and contributed five rebounds.

Trae Kreibich finished with 15 points and Tate Pitcher scored 11 in a reserve role. Mason Cook led the Spartans with seven rebounds.

Somerset finished January with a 7-1 record, raising the team’s overall record to 11-4. Wink said he was proud of the team’s growth in the month and hopes it can carry into success against a challenging schedule in February. The first of the February games will be played next Tuesday at Osceola.

St. Croix Central win

Whenever the Panthers and Baldwin-Woodville renew their rivalry, it’s a scrappy, hard-fought game. So while the Panthers held a 10-point lead at halftime, it was also true to history of the rivalry that the game wasn’t decided until the final minutes.

Central led 28-18 at halftime. Baldwin-Woodville plays a deliberate style and the Blackhawks patiently cut into the Panthers’ lead, tying the score with 3:06 left in the game. The Panthers made it a little more tense than it needed to be by only making 11-24 free throws, but they were able to rebuild their lead in the final minutes.

Central’s coaches have been waiting for the right time to begin using Kelson Klin and Carson Hinzman together in the lineup, and this was the game where the new lineup was unveiled. They played together for most of the first half. By having both of their tallest threats on the court,the Panthers were able to outrebound B-W, 44-29.

Panther coach Randy Jordan said the person whose role changes most is Klin. Jordan said the next few practices will be key in getting Klin comfortable in playing on the perimeter.

Jackson Pettit had another strong night in leading the Panther offense Tuesday. He hit several key shots in the second half to lead the team with 20 points. Klin finished with 10 points. Hinzman and Colin Hackbarth, both sophomores, each grabbed eight rebounds to lead the team. Gabe Siler finished with six assists and seven rebounds.

The Panthers are done for the week, but the schedule gets intense quickly with three games in each of the next two weeks. Next week begins with a home game Monday against Barron and a road game Tuesday at Ellsworth.