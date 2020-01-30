RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- La Crosse Logan hopped out to an early 6-3 lead, but River Falls eventually wore the Rangers down on their way to a 78-50 nonconference victory Tuesday night, Jan. 28, in La Crosse.

The Wildcats opened up a 36-29 halftime lead and broke the game open with an 11-0 second half run on the way to their fourth straight victory and seventh in their last eight games.

Zac Johnson paced the Wildcats with 24 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals and Mike Johnson had 16 points and team-highs of nine rebounds and three steals while Payton Flood contributed 13 points and five boards. JT Dougherty added eight points, six rebounds and two blocked shots.

River Falls, now 10-3 overall, 3-2 in the Big Rivers Conference, will play its fourth straight nonconference game when it hosts Prescott (10-5) Friday, Jan. 31, at 7:15 p.m. before returning to conference action at BRC co-leader Hudson (10-1, 5-1) Tuesday, Feb. 4.