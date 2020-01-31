The Prescott Cardinals (11-3 overall, 7-1 Middle Border Conference) boys’ basketball team hosted the Ellsworth Panthers (6-10, 2-6 MBC) Thursday night and swept the Hwy. 10 rivalry with a 92-70 win. The Cardinals have won six games in a row since dropping two straight at the Hastings Holiday Tournament, while the Panthers have now dropped four straight and six of their last seven.

Ellsworth junior Mason Anderson led all scorers with 26 points on 8 of 18 from the field as well as 5-for-6 from 3-point range and the free-throw line. He also had seven rebounds and four assists. Senior Parker Nielsen led the Cardinals with 22 points on 7 of 11 from inside the 3-point arc and had a double-double with 10 rebounds. Fellow senior Jacob Doffing added 21 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Senior Mason Holte and freshman Jordan Malmlov each contributed 11 points for Prescott. Jack Janke, a sophomore, added 15 points for the Panthers on 5-for-11 from the field.

Ellsworth hosts St. Croix Central (9-4, 5-3 MBC) next Tuesday and then travels to Amery (0-15, 0-8 MBC) on Friday, Feb. 7. Prescott plays at River Falls (10-3, 3-2 Big Rivers) Friday and has its last showdown at New Richmond (12-1, 7-0 MBC) on Tuesday.

Boyceville 50, Elmwood/Plum City 47

The Elmwood/Plum City Wolves (5-9, 2-6 Dunn-St. Croix Conference) fell 50-47 at home to Boyceville (3-10, 2-6 DSC) Thursday night. The Wolves led 30-26 at halftime but were held to just 17 points in the second. After starting the season 3-3, EPC has dropped six of its last eight. The Wolves travel to Edgar (10-3, 7-3 Marawood Conference) on Saturday and then to Elk Mound (8-6, 6-2) on Tuesday. The Mounders are tied for second in the DSC.

Spring Valley 55, Mondovi 51

The Spring Valley Cardinals (10-4, 5-3 DSC) hit double-digit wins on the season with a 55-51 win at Mondovi (8-7, 4-4 DSC) Thursday night. Senior Kaleb Olson, sophomore Tyler Bowman and senior Trevor Stangl all scored in double-digits for the Cardinals. Olson led with 18 points while Bowman and Stangl each added 12 apiece. Owen Schultz of Mondovi led all scorers with 28.

Spring Valley hosts Durand (11-3, 7-1 DSC) on Tuesday and Elk Mound on Friday.

Tuesday

Ellsworth traveled to Mondovi Tuesday where they lost 54-50. The Panthers held an eight-point lead at halftime but were outscored 34-22 in the second half. Three different Panthers scored in double-digits, led by Anderson who had 19 on 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Sophomore Spencer Schultz added 13 points while Janke scored 10.

Monday

Prescott hosted old MBC opponent Durand Monday night and defeated the Panthers 72-63. The Cardinals led 42-28 at halftime and held off Durand’s comeback attempt in the second half.

Nielsen scored 30 points on an impressive shooting night, going a perfect 9-for-9 on twos, 9 of 11 from the free-throw line and 1-for-4 from 3-point range. He had six rebounds and four assists while Doffing had 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and four blocks. Junior Walker Lenz added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Colfax 67, Ellsworth 62

Ellsworth hosted the Colfax Vikings on Monday and fell to the Vikings’ 3-point barrage 67-62. Colfax went 10-for-28 from 3-point range in the game, most of those makes coming in the first half to give them a 41-36 lead. They cooled off shooting-wise in the second half while the Panthers heated up, but Ellsworth was unable to close the gap.

Anderson led Ellsworth with 28 points on 12 of 30 from the field and had a double-double with 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals. Janke added 19 points on 4 of 5 from 3-point range and 7-for-10 from the field, as well as three rebounds and three assists. Ellsworth shot 9 of 25 on 3-pointers for the game.