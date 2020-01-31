The Ellsworth Panthers (7-8, 5-4 Middle Border Conference) girls’ basketball team was the only Pierce County girls’ team to play Thursday night. Coming off a win at home against Baldwin-Woodville Tuesday, the Panthers went to undefeated St. Croix Falls (14-0, 8-0 Lakeland Conference) and fell 81-55. Senior Kaitlyn Nugent hit the 1,000 point mark for her career in the loss with 18 points.

In addition to Nugent’s 18 points, which included four made 3-pointers, junior Autumn Earney added 12 points and sophomore Hayley Bach seven.

Ellsworth travels to Amery (9-5, 5-4 MBC) Friday as the Panthers look to get back to .500 and is on the road at conference-leading New Richmond (13-2, 8-0 MBC) on Thursday, Feb. 6.

Tuesday

The Prescott Cardinals (10-2, 7-0 MBC) hosted Amery on Tuesday and beat the Warriors 67-50. Junior Isabella Lenz went off for 38 points on 14 of 20 from the field and an incredible 7-for-9 from 3-point range. She also had four rebounds, two assists and a crazy eight steals. Junior Tori Benck added 11 points, eight assists and three rebounds. Sophomore Brynley Goehring contributed nine points and was 2 of 3 from 3-point range.

The Cardinals host St. Croix Central (1-15, 1-8 MBC) on Friday and New Richmond on Saturday. Monday they travel to Durand (10-5, 7-2 Dunn-St. Croix Conference)

Ellsworth 60, Baldwin-Woodville 54

Ellsworth hosted the Baldwin-Woodville Blackhawks Tuesday and came away with the six-point victory. The Panthers led 29-20 at halftime and held on to win.

Junior Autumn Earney led all scorers with 26 points on 9 of 15 from the field as well as six steals, three assists, two rebounds and a block. Senior Kaitlyn Nugent added 13 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Senior Holly Carlson contributed 12 points and three rebounds.

Colfax 73, Elmwood/Plum City 36

The Elmwood/Plum City Wolves (6-8, 3-6 DSC) traveled to DSC leading Colfax (13-2, 9-0 DSC) on Tuesday and lost 73-36. Colfax led the Wolves 38-19 at halftime and cruised from there, outscoring EPC 35-17 in the second half.

Junior Anna Blanford led EPC with 13 points and made 3 of 6 3-pointers along with three rebounds and four steals. Senior Katie Feuker added nine points on 4 of 8 from the field with five rebounds and seven steals. Sophomore Maggie Glaus added nine points, seven rebounds and two blocks

Elmwood/Plum City hosts Elk Mound (10-4, 6-3 DSC) on Friday and Turtle Lake (4-11, 0-7 Lakeland Conference) on Tuesday.

Elk Mound 67, Spring Valley 31

The Spring Valley Cardinals (2-13, 1-8 DSC) hosted the Elk Mound Mounders on Tuesday and lost 67-31. The Cardinals fell behind by 20 at halftime and were unable to mount the comeback.

Spring Valley goes to Durand on Friday and to Elmwood/Plum City on Thursday, Feb. 6.