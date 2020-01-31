There have been numerous area teams wracked by illness and the New Richmond boys’ basketball team is one of them.

The Tigers battled through Friday’s game against Osceola, winning 75-46. But the Tigers are hoping to get healthy quickly, because they face one of their most important weeks of the season next week.

New Richmond is now 13-1 for the season and 8-0 in Middle Border Conference play. The Tigers take on two of their closest MBC opponents next week, hosting Prescott on Tuesday and playing at St. Croix Central on Friday. Prescott is 7-1 in the MBC and Central is 5-3.

“This is the week of the season that will define how the conference will end up,” New Richmond boys coach Rick Montreal projected.

Montreal said the Tigers went into Friday’s game battling numerous variables, mainly surrounding the health of the players.

“The dog days are biting us pretty hard,” Montreal said. “I think we are fatigued. We have to be conscious of our physical and mental health.”

Montreal said part of the fatigue is fan expectations, with players hearing how fans think games will go. Montreal said the team expects every player to play at a high level all the time.

“Nothing else should matter,” he said.

He said that effort level was shown by seniors Tim Salmon and Joey Kidder, who both dove onto the floor to battle for loose balls in the second half, when the Tigers had the game already well in hand.

The Tigers took control of the game early to lead 37-20 at halftime. Osceola stayed close through the first four minutes of the second half, trailing 43-29. The Tigers then went on a 13-0 run, with most of the points coming in transition, to put the game to rest.

Sophomore C.J. Campbell did most of the Tigers’ offensive damage in the first half. He scored 21 of his 31 points before halftime. He is finding more openings in defenses by driving in from the arc, but pulling up for mid-range shots before he reaches defenders near the rim.

The rest of the Tigers’ scoring was well balanced, led by Joey Kidder with 14 points and Jacob Parent with 10.

One area that separates the Tigers from most of their opponents is ball movement, both in the transition game and in the halfcourt offense. There were times Friday when all five Tigers touched the ball around the perimeter in a matter of seconds, forcing Osceola’s defense to be on the move all the time.