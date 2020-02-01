RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- After 11 lead changes in the first half, the Wildcat boys’ basketball team used an 11-0 second half run to pull away from Prescott and post a 71-62 victory Friday night, Jan. 31, in River Falls.

River Falls led 38-35 at the break and by 18 at one point in the second half on the way to its fifth straight victory while Prescott, the No. 8 ranked team in Division 3, saw its winning streak snapped at six.

Junior JT Dougherty posted a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats and senior Payton Flood had 15 points, six rebounds and four assists while junior Zac Johnson contributed 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

River Falls held a big advantage on the glass, outrebounding the Cardinals 45-27, including 13-3 on the offensive end.

Junior Parker Nielsen scored 19 points and dished out six assists for Prescott while senior Jacob Doffing had 18 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots. Freshman Jordan Malmlov and senior Mason Holte combined for six 3-pointers to finish with nine points each.

River Falls, now 11-3 overall, 3-2 in the Big Rivers Conference, will return to conference play at Hudson (10-1, 5-1), Tuesday, Feb. 4. Prescott, 11-4 overall, 7-1 in the Middle Border Conference, will visit MBC leader New Richmond (15-1, 8-0) Tuesday night.