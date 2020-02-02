“I like to hear that,” Raider head coach Jess Vadnais said. “I use that all the time, so I’m glad my captain point guard is listening.”

The Raiders needed both of those traits in their 54-51 victory over a resilient Chippewa Falls team that was playing without its leading scorer Friday night in Hudson. The victory kept the Raiders one game behind Big Rivers Conference leader River Falls heading into a showdown with the Wildcats Tuesday, Feb. 4, in River Falls.

The Raiders overcame a poor shooting first half and untimely turnovers against Chippewa Falls Friday night, and Vadnais said it was good to see the team display both patience and energy in pulling out the win.

“I always talk about, at the start it’s patience and energy at the same time,” Vadnais said. “It’s making smart decisions. That’s where we got into trouble was not making those smart decisions, but we did enough to win tonight.”

After combining for 32 points in a first half that ended with Hudson up by four, the two teams doubled that output in a second half that featured five ties before Hudson’s Lauren Stolzman hit three 3-pointers in a 2 minute, 15 second span to help the Raiders open up a 43-35 lead with seven minutes remaining.

But the Cardinals would not go away and took their first lead of the half, 49-47, on a 3-pointer by Aailayah McMillan with one minute left.

That’s when Hudson’s patience paid off, leading to a good look for Jonas to bury a three from the wing with 32 seconds remaining to give the Raiders the lead for good, 50-49.

After a Cardinal miss at the other end, two Jonas free throws were matched by Chippewa’s Alexis Zenner before Audrey Hatfield was fouled and made both shots with 5.9 seconds left to make it a three-point game, 54-51. The Cardinals had one last chance to tie but threw up an airball from the corner as the buzzer sounded.

Vadnais said she was pleased to see the Raiders pull out a win despite not playing their best.

“All in all, it’s still a win,” she said. “And I’m proud of the girls for grinding through because those are the kind of games that, when you’re in it you’re thinking to yourself, this is one of those games that just might not go our way.”

Jonas, who finished with a game-high 24 points, including four 3-pointers, said she never lost faith in her teammates.

“We’re working really well together right now and we want to keep it going because we want that conference championship,” she said. “We know we can do it and we’re pushing for it.”

Jonas added six rebounds and four assists to her stat line while Hatfield posted a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds while dishing out four assists and blocking three shots. Stolzman finished with nine points, all from beyond the arc, in addition to four rebounds and four assists.

The win was the ninth straight for Hudson, who improved to 13-4 overall, 8-1 in the BRC, heading into Tuesday’s showdown at River Falls (14-2, 7-0). The Wildcats handed the Raiders their only conference loss of the season, 47-42, Dec. 6 in Hudson.