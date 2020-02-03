The New Richmond girls got beaten at their own game during Saturday’s showdown at Prescott for the Middle Border Conference basketball lead.

Both teams rely a great deal upon their transition game to generate scoring. Prescott flourished in that area, where the Tigers struggled to get it going all night, resulting in a 70-44 Prescott victory.

The loss was the first of the MBC season for the Tigers while Prescott rises to 9-0. The Tigers are 14-3 overall.

Tiger coach Chad Eggert said all hope isn’t lost for winning a conference title.

“This game doesn’t define our season. If we take care of business we'll have a chance to win a share of the title.”

The Tigers have four MBC games remaining. The rematch with Prescott is the Tigers’ final regular season game, scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 20. The Tigers’ next game is this Thursday, at home against Ellsworth.

From the start on Saturday, the Tigers played into Prescott’s hands. Eggert said the Tigers were impatient on offense, leading to perimeter shots that resulted in long rebounds. Presscott’s Isabella Lenz led the charge with 28 points as the Cardinals were able to score frequently in transition. And with Prescott getting those hoops, there were no opportunities for the Tigers to get into their running game.

Eggert said the Tigers haven’t faced a team that pushes the ball upcourt in transition as well as Prescott does. He said Prescott played with the passion of a team wanting to take the conference lead.

“It was a statement game for them,” Eggert said. “They beat us at our own game.”

By halftime the Tigers trailed 37-20 and Prescott continued its uptempo style in the second half, preventing the Tigers from making any sort of comeback.

Audrey Feuerer scored 15 points for the Tigers on Saturday, the only Tiger to score in double figures.

The Tigers got ready for Saturday’s game by winning at Baldwin-Woodville on Friday, 56-37. This was a game where the Tigers were assertive early, building a 27-13 lead by halftime. Eggert said the Tigers played with good pace. By rebounding well, they were able to get numerous scoring chances in the transition game.

Jessica Hagman led the Tigers with 19 points at Baldwin. Leah DeYoung finished with 12 points and Barb Kling scored nine. Kling and DeYoung both accounted for nine rebounds and Hagman added six.

The Tigers were without post Abbie Montreal for the weekend due to injury. Eggert said Ellie Barlow-Sager stepped into that role Friday to play significant minutes against the tall Baldwin-Woodville lineup.

Somerset victory

The Spartans snapped a three-game losing streak with their 58-48 homecourt win against Osceola on Friday night.

The win evens Somerset’s MBC record at 5-5.

The Spartans didn’t start quickly in this game, falling behind 8-2. Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg credited junior Sophie Rivard for providing the spark that got the Spartans turned in the right direction. Rivard came down with rebounds on three straight defensive stands and sent lead passes upcourt that got the Spartans transition scores.

From there the Spartans led, holding a six-point lead at halftime. The lead grew to 14 in the second half, but Osceola had one big comeback left, cutting the margin down to two points. The Spartans then scored the final eight points of the game to build the margin to 58-48.

The Spartans were able to establish their post offense in this game. Both Dani Schachtner and Heather Gaikowski scored 15 points and they also had big nights rebounding. Rachel Gaikowski helped the offense to get rolling by hitting a trio of 3-pointers in the first half, finishing with 13 points.

The Spartans are in a streak of four straight home games. On Tuesday they will host Elk Mound and conference-leading Prescott will be the visiting team on Friday.

St. Croix Central loss

Central played at Prescott on Friday and put up a solid battle, losing to the Cardinals 66-42.

Central showed it was prepared for battle, keeping the game close throughout the first half. Central led 19-17. Then Prescott went on a 12-0 run late in the first half. Central’s Brinley Coach hit a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to cut Prescott’s lead to 31-22.

The key to Central staying competitive was its defense, primarily defending Isabella Lenz. Lenz was coming off a 38-point effort against Amery, but the Panthers limited her to six points in the first half. Central coach Riley Walz assigned senior Angelica Olson to guard Lenz and never leave her in the offensive half of the court.

“Angelica is so awesome, whatever assignment we give her, she does it,” Walz said.

Whenever Olson needed a rest, Sydney Carlson was inserted and played with the same zeal in defending Lenz.

Prescott was able to build on its lead early in the second half and the Panthers struggled to make any dents in the lead.

The Panthers played most of the game without leading scorer Morgan Siler, who injured her knee in the team’s previous game. Delaney Lloyd made her first varsity start in Siler’s place. Lloyd contributed four assists and five rebounds.

Senior Kolbi Juen led the Panthers, contributing nine points and nine rebounds. Sydney Burgess also scored nine points. In limited minutes, Siler was still able to score seven points and Carlson scored a career-high six points.

The Panthers face another conference leader when they play at Dunn-St. Croix leader Colfax on Monday. The Panthers will play at Amery on Thursday.