RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- When River Falls boys’ basketball coach Zac Campbell and Prescott coach Nick Johnson started scheduling an annual game between the neighboring schools five years ago they knew it would be great for both communities. But they might not have realized how intense it would become.

The two teams squared off in front of a packed Cat’s Den in River Falls Friday night, and after 11 lead changes in the first half, the Wildcats used an 11-0 second half run to pull away from the Cardinals and post a 71-62 victory.

The victory extended River Falls’ winning streak to five straight while Prescott, the No. 8 ranked team in Division 3, saw its winning streak snapped at six.

“The atmosphere on Friday night is what high school athletics is all about,” Campbell said. “A loud gym of supporters, a band present, and both teams scratching out every possession through physical aggressiveness and having bodies on the floor for loose balls.”

The Wildcats came out of a back-and-forth first half with a 38-35 lead at the break and extended the gap to 18 in the second half before holding on for a nine-point win.

“The reason the game was able to stretch out to 18 at one point in the second half is due to our boys locking down and playing great team defense, and once again being really active on the glass,” Campbell said. “When you control the glass it tells you that you are playing fundamental defense.”

The Wildcats outrebounded the Cardinals 45-27 as 6-foot, 9-inch junior twin brothers JT and Liam Dougherty combined for 15 rebounds while teaming up to hit 13 of 19 of their shots from the floor. JT Dougherty posted a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds while Liam finished with eight points and five boards.

“JT and Liam had probably their best tandem game in their careers at River Falls,” Campbell stated.

“Senior Payton Flood added 15 points, six rebounds and four assists while junior Zac Johnson contributed 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Campbell said Flood, sophomore Michael Schurman and sophomore Ragan Pinnow did a great job of avoiding contact on screens to hold Prescott’s leading scorer Parker Nielsen to 29 percent shooting from the field.

“He's a scholarship basketball player and has really hurt us in the past,” Campbell said. “I was proud of the grit that we played with to contain him.”

Campbell also pointed to senior Michael Tiffany, who contributed eight points and six rebounds, as important to the Wildcats’ success.

“He is our best communicator and listener on our team and continues to do all the little things that don't necessarily show up in the box score to help our team win,” the coach said.

Friday night’s win over Prescott came three nights after a 78-50 sectional road victory at La Crosse Logan.

Zac Johnson paced the Wildcats with 24 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals and Mike Johnson had 16 points and team-highs of nine rebounds and three steals while Flood contributed 13 points and five boards. JT Dougherty added eight points, six rebounds and two blocked shots.

“The basketball the boys played the first 12 minutes of the second half at Logan was some of the most fundamental we have had all year,” Campbell said. “We were able to run a seven point game at halftime up to 31. This was an important seeding game for us as we had already dropped a game to Holmen from the Mississippi Valley earlier this year.”

After playing four straight nonconference games the Wildcats, now 11-3 overall, 3-2 in Big Rivers Conference play, returned to conference action at Hudson (11-2, 5-2) Tuesday, Feb. 4. They’ll host Menomonie Saturday, Feb. 8, at 7:15 p.m. when the River Falls High School Alumni Association will honor the 1994 and 1995 Wildcat state qualifying teams. A reception will be held in the school commons prior to the game before the teams will be recognized at halftime.