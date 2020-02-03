The Prescott Cardinals (12-2 overall, 9-0 Middle Border Conference) girls’ basketball team hosted the New Richmond Tigers (14-3, 9-1 MBC) for a showdown Saturday to determine who controls the MBC. The Cardinals jumped on the Tigers early with a 37-19 lead and completed the rout in the second half to win 70-44.

Junior Isabella Lenz led the way for Prescott with a 28 point, 13 rebound double-double. She was 13 of 17 from the field and added four assists and three steals. Fellow junior Nicole Dalman had 16 points on 7-for-11 from the field along with eight rebounds. Junior Sydney Matzek added nine points and four rebounds. Senior Mckenna Johnson grabbed nine rebounds.

Prescott goes to Durand (11-5, 8-2 Dunn-St. Croix Conference) on Monday and then to Somerset (7-8, 5-5 MBC) on Thursday. Saturday they host Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (8-8, 4-4 Coulee Conference) in a makeup game from January.





Friday

The Ellsworth Panthers (7-9, 5-5 MBC) girls’ basketball team traveled to Amery (10-5, 6-4 MBC) on Thursday where they lost to the Warriors 53-35. The game was for sole possession of third place in the MBC behind leading Prescott and New Richmond.

Head coach Jason Janke said that through the efforts of senior Kaitlyn Nugent and junior Autumn Earney, the Panthers led 25-23 at halftime. He said that as hot as Ellsworth shot in the first half, that was how cold they were in the second, with just 10 points for the half and only two made field goals.

"For some reason, we just had no offensive rhythm tonight. On one hand it was great to come out shooting the ball so well, but I think it almost lulled some of our players into thinking it was going to be easier than it truly is,” Janke said. “Kaitlyn and Autumn were just on fire early on, and that is awesome. It's just tough to sustain that kind of shooting for 36 minutes. Our defense was actually pretty solid again, we just have to make sure we execute on the other end all night. Once we get there, we're going to be able to finish games like this one."

Earney led Ellsworth with 20 points on the night while Nugent had 13. Ellsworth goes to New Richmond on Thursday as they get a slight break after playing six games in 10 days. The Panthers went 4-2 over that span.

Prescott 66, St. Croix Central 42

Prescott hosted the St. Croix Central Panthers (1-16, 1-9 MBC) on Friday and came away with a 66-42 win. Eight different Cardinals scored, led by Lenz who had 21 points, four rebounds, seven assists and seven steals in the win. Dalman had 10 points, nine rebounds, five steals and two assists. Matzek scored 11 points on 4 of 6 from the field and 1-for-2 from 3-point range. Johnson, junior Tori Benck and sophomore Erin Boatman all had seven points apiece. Boatman grabbed eight rebounds and Benck five.

Durand 59, Spring Valley 36

The Spring Valley Cardinals (2-14, 1-9 DSC) traveled to Durand Friday to take on the Panthers and lost 59-36. The Cardinals trailed 35-17 at halftime and while they were able to play a closer second half, could not mount a comeback.

Junior Larissa Stark led Spring Valley with 12 points while senior Morgan Rustad and junior Maddy Olson each had five points. The Cardinals travel to Elmwood/Plum City (6-8, 3-6 DSC) on Thursday.