The Prescott Cardinals (11-4 overall, 7-1 Middle Border Conference) boys’ basketball team traveled up Hwy. 29 to take on the River Falls Wildcats (11-3, 3-2 Big Rivers Conference) Friday night. The Cardinals trailed by just three at halftime but the Wildcats were able to extend their lead in the second half and won 71-62.

Senior Parker Nielsen led Prescott with 19 points, eight assists, two rebounds and two steals. Fellow senior Jacob Doffing had a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds. He was 8 of 14 from the field along with three assists and two blocks. Senior Mason Holte added nine points including 3-for-6 from 3-point range. Prescott went 8-for-23 from beyond the arc and goes to MBC-leader New Richmond on Tuesday.

Edgar 64, Elmwood/Plum City 35

The Elmwood/Plum City Wolves (5-10, 2-6 Dunn-St. Croix Conference) traveled to Edgar (11-3, 7-3 Marawood Conference) and lost 64-35. The Wolves trailed 30-17 at halftime and were unable to make a comeback as they were outscored 34-18 in the second half.

Senior Jackson Glampe led EPC with 10 points on 4 of 7 from the field, eight rebounds, two assists and a steal. Sophomore Dayne Whipple had eight points, including one of EPC’s two made 3-pointers, and three rebounds. Sophomore Luke Webb added six points and nine rebounds.

Elmwood/Plum City travels to Elk Mound (8-6, 6-2 DSC) on Tuesday and then Colfax (9-6, 6-2 DSC) on Friday.