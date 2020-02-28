The Tigers started fast, then withstood an impressive comeback from Somerset, to defeat the Spartans 77-63, on Thursday in Somerset. The win leaves New Richmond with a 13-1 Middle Border Conference record. The Tigers and Prescott tie as conference champions. This is the second straight season that New Richmond and Prescott have tied as MBC champions.

After their debacle against Hudson on Monday, the Tigers were intent on making a fast start and that’s just what they did. The Tigers pounced on the Spartans, building an 11-0 lead in the first two minutes of the game.

The large lead didn’t last long. The Spartans played tough half-court defense and New Richmond was only able to score in transition. The Spartans went on a 10-2 run to cut the Tigers’ lead to 21-20. The Tigers bounced right back, including two hoops from Jacob Parent. The lead stayed in the 6-8 point range the rest of the half, finishing with the Tigers leading 36-30.

After the Tigers came out hot to start the first half, it was the Spartans who opened the second half sizzling. The Spartans started the half on a 16-6 charge to take a 46-42 with 12:50 remaining.

Tiger coach Rick Montreal used a timeout. He told his players they’d just survived Somerset’s best punch, and now they had to react. The Tigers did, led by the shooting of Joey Kidder and Owen Covey. The Tigers quickly turned the disadvantage into a 60-50 lead. The closest the Spartans could get from that time on was seven points.

Montreal said he knew Somerset would put up a fierce fight with the game being Somerset’s Senior Night. He said the Tigers got careless with the ball in the first half, with eight turnovers in the half. Several of those turnovers came when the Tigers were overpassing, passing up shots from close range.

One of the aspects that Montreal thought was key was the Tigers’ defense against Somerset’s top perimeter shooters, Ty Madden and Trae Kreibich. Montreal said Parent and Jack Stuedemann were the leaders in shutting down the Spartans’ arc attack.

“To me, Jack played his best defensive game of the season,” Montreal said, saying that Cooper Eckardt was the primary reserve for both of them and that he was able to maintain their defensive pressure.

Eckardt was one reserve who was on the court for the second half charge and Owen Covey was another. Covey has been instant-offense for the Tigers over the past month. He scored 12 points Thursday, 10 coming in the second half.

Kidder led the Tiger offense, finishing with 22 points. C.J. Campbell finished with 18 points and Stuedemann scored 11.

The Tigers now turn their focus to the second season: the WIAA Division 2 playoffs. The Tigers received a bye in the opening round. Their first game will be on Friday, March 6, when they host the winner of Tuesday’s game between Medford and Rice Lake. The Tigers are the third seed. Montreal said this region is top-loaded with outstanding teams. Onalaska and La Crosse Central received the top two seeds. He said a testament to the strength in the region is that Medford has an 18-4 record and it still received the sixth seed.

Somerset coach Troy Wink said he was impressed with how his team battled back after falling into the early 11-0 deficit. He said the team got better at taking away New Richmond’s transition game and he thought the Spartans played quite solid halfcourt defense throughout the game.

“Our kids were resilient. I’m proud of the way we battled,” Wink said.

Madden led the Spartans with 15 points. Melvin Ortiz finished with 13 and Tysen Wink came off the bench to score 11. The Spartans finished in fourth place in the MBC standings at 8-6. They are 13-9 overall.

The Spartans jump into the WIAA Division 3 regional tournament Tuesday, when they host Amery at 7 p.m. The Spartans are the fourth seed in the regional bracket and Amery is the 13th seed.