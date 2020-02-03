HUDSON, Wis.-- Hudson and Chippewa Falls squared off for sole possession of first place in the Big Rivers Conference Saturday night in Chippewa Falls, and when it was over the home team stood all alone at the top by virtue of a 62-52 victory.

The loss snapped Hudson’s 11-game winning streak and came three nights after the Raiders dominated Rice Lake, 81-44, in Rice Lake.

Hudson and Chippewa Falls each entered Saturday night’s game with one loss in conference play, and while the Raiders stayed within striking distance most of the night, the Cardinals blocked a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left that would have cut their lead to five an got a dunk on the other end to register a 10-point victory.

Luke Healy had the hot hand for Hudson with 27 points, hitting four 3-pointers and going 9 of 11 from the free throw line, but no other Raider scored more than the six points recorded by Charlie Neuenschwander and Bennett Swavely. Healy also came up with five of Hudson’s six steals while Brandon Moeri led the Raiders in rebounds with five.

Three nights earlier at Rice Lake, Moeri and Mateo Renta scored 15 points each and Healy scored 13 in a 37-point victory over the Warriors.

Healy also led Hudson with seven rebounds and four steals and Evan Tyler had eight points, five rebounds and two blocked shots in nine minutes off the bench while Cole Jacobson contributed six points and six boards.

Hudson, now 11-2 overall, 6-2 in BRC play, faces a string of three straight tough games beginning at home against River Falls (11-3, 3-2) Tuesday, Feb. 4 and at Eau Claire North (10-3, 4-2) Saturday, Feb. 8 before hosting La Crosse Central (10-4), the No. 2 ranked Division 2 team in the state, Tuesday night, Feb. 11.