The first time this season when the St. Croix Central boys played basketball games on consecutive nights, the Panthers suffered a sharp dropoff on the second night.

The Panthers are hoping to avoid a similar fate with games this Monday and Tuesday. Central took care of the first half of the consecutive games in short order, overpowering Barron 71-38 in a non-conference game in Hammond. Central will be on the road on Tuesday with a game at Ellsworth.

Central, now 10-4, played games on consecutive in early January against St. Croix Falls and New Richmond. The Panthers defeated the Saints 73-65 the first night, but got thumped at New Richmond the second night.

Central’s starters should be rested for the Ellsworth game, because the reserves saw significant minutes in Monday’s win over Barron. The Panthers led 28-13 by halftime and the lead was at 20 or more points nearly the entire second half.

Central only led 13-11 with eight minutes left in the first half. The Panthers then scored 15 straight points to put the game out of reach.

The Panthers were able to use their reserves so extensively in the second half that 12 Panthers scored during the game. The coaches got 16 Panthers into the game.

Central coach Randy Jordan was quite pleased with the Panthers’ performance Monday. He said the second half was one of the team’s best in terms of maintaining a high level of play, no matter who was on the court. Jordan said Spencer Trainor had a strong performance in leading the reserves. He scored five points, but Jordan said it’s Trainor’s effort level at the defensive end that is his top value.

The Panthers had four players score in double figures, led by Jackson Pettit with 16 points. Kelson Klin scored 12, Gabe Siler 11 and Carson Hinzman 10 points.

Barron nearly beat Somerset earlier this season, so Jordan said the Panthers knew they were in for a battle. He said the Panthers did an excellent job of pressuring the ball on the perimeter, making it difficult for the Bears to get the ball to their post players, their leading scorers.

Central girls

The Panthers played at Dunn-St. Croix Conference leader Colfax on Monday. After a rough first half, the Panthers produced encouraging play in losing to the Vikings 88-54.

The 54 points is the most scored by the Central girls this season. It also matches the most points that Colfax has allowed this season.

Colfax is a highly-ranked team and the Vikings sent an immediate message to the Panthers. The Vikings first three possessions all resulted in successful contested 3-point shots. Colfax kept up its torrid shooting to build a 54-18 lead by halftime.

The Central girls didn’t dwell on the first half. They put together a productive second half, outscoring Colfax 36-30. Panther coach Riley Walz said the team improved its willingness to take the ball to the rim in the second half and it produced results.

Morgan Siler led the Panthers with 14 points. Delaney Lloyd reached double figures for the first time in her career, scoring 10 points. Kolbi Juen finished with seven points and Angelica Olson and Sydney Carlson both scored six points.

The Panthers return to action on Thursday when they play at Amery.