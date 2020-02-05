In the battle for the Middle Border Conference basketball lead, Prescott put the ball in the hands of Parker Nielsen and New Richmond couldn’t stop him.

Nielsen and New Richmond’s Joey Kidder both played massive offensive games, but Prescott’s boys won Tuesday’s game in double-overtime, 82-80. The Tigers and Cards are now tied at the top of the MBC standings with one loss apiece.

Nielsen scored 35 points and Kidder scored 29 points as two of the MBC’s standout seniors did the best to carry their teams.

It seemed that the Tigers were behind nearly all the game and they had to battle their way back time and time again. By midway through the first half, Prescott built a 15-8 lead, before the Tigers came back to tie the score at 15-15. This was the Tigers’ best stretch of the half, as they were able to score in transition, building a 24-20 lead. Prescott came right back to take the lead and at halftime, the score was deadlocked 30-30.

Through much of the second half the teams traded scores, with Prescott leading 51-50 with 6:51 remaining. That’s when Nielsen took charge, he scored six of the next seven points as Prescott built its lead to 58-50. Through the rest of regulation, the Tigers were in a scrambled catchup mode.

Prescott led 62-55 when Owen Covey hit a 3-ball cut the margin to four. Prescott led 66-61 when Kidder sank a trey with 42 seconds left, but Nielsen quickly answered with a pair of free throws.

The Tigers raced upcourt and Covey connected from the arc again, cutting Prescott’s lead to 68-67 with 31 seconds left. Again the Tigers were forced to foul and Prescott’s Jordan Malmlov hit both free throws with 21 seconds on the clock.

In their time of need, the Tigers put the ball in Kidder’s hands. From the top of the arc, he drained a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left to send the game into overtime.

If the Tigers hadn’t trailed enough of the night, they immediately fell behind by four points in the first overtime. They did come back to take the lead, on a 3-pointer from Jacob Parent, two free throws from Covey and a drive to the hoop by Kidder with 51 seconds remaining. Prescott tied the score when Nielsen hit one of two free throws with 38 seconds left. The Tigers held the ball, setting up for a final shot, but Covey’s three-point attempt was just off the mark.

Prescott scored first in the second overtime on a drive by Nielsen. Cover answered by making one of two free throws. Prescott’s Mason Holte hit a pair of free throws to extend the lead to three, and Nielsen sank another free throw with 59 seconds remaining. Covey hit two free throws to make the score 82-80.

The Tigers got the ball back and again put the ball in Kidder’s hands. Prescott sent 6-8 Jared Doffing out to contest Kidder’s shot and Prescott was able to prevent a score.

New Richmond coach Rick Montreal said he wasn’t expecting the team to go through this sort of offensive struggle.

“It felt like an uphill climb the whole night,” Montreal said. “We kept scrapping and scratching.”

New Richmond had one of its coldest shooting nights of the year, particularly from the 3-point arc. The one thing the Tigers did well was shoot free throws. The game was quite physical, resulting in the Tigers shooting 27 free throws. They made good on 23 of those 27 chances.

Montreal said to score 80 points when the team clearly not shooting well was a sign of the team’s grit, with the players recognizing they needed to get to the free throw line to keep the game close.

C.J. Campbell finished with 20 points for the Tigers and Jack Stuedemann scored 10. Covey continued to make himself more valuable to the team, scoring 13 points, with only two coming in the first half.

In addition to Nielsen’s 35, Doffing scored 21 for Prescott and Dylan Malmlov finished with 10.

New Richmond and Prescott will both be back in action Friday. New Richmond will host St. Croix Central and Prescott hosts Osceola.