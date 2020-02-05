HUDSON, Wis.-- River Falls avenged a loss to Hudson earlier in the season and moved into a tie with Eau Claire North for second place in the Big Rivers Conference with a 62-46 victory over the Raiders Tuesday night in Hudson.

The victory put the Wildcats and Eau Claire North both at 4-2 in BRC play with Chippewa Falls alone at the top at 6-1. Hudson lost its second straight conference game to drop to 6-3.

River Falls led by eight, 32-24, at the break and widened the gap to 20 in the second half on its way to a 16-point win.

Zac Johnson led the Wildcats with 26 points, five rebounds, two blocked shots and two steals while JT Dougherty added 17 points five rebounds and three assists.

Luke Healy paced the Raiders with 20 points while Charlie Neuenschwander finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

River Falls shot 48.1 percent from the field (25-52) while holding Hudson to 33.3 percent shooting (19-57).

The win was the sixth straight for the Wildcats, who improved to 12-3 overall, while Hudson slipped to 11-3. River Falls will host Menomonie (2-6, 7-9) Saturday, Feb. 8, at 7:15 p.m. while Hudson will visit Eau Claire North (4-2, 10-4) Saturday night.