It took overtime on Tuesday, but the St. Croix Central boys were able to win both games in their basketball games scheduled on back-to-back nights.

After manhandling Barron on Monday, the Panthers went to Ellsworth on Tuesday. The game stretched into overtime, where Central was finally able to prevail, 76-67. The win lifts Central to 6-3 in the Middle Border Conference.

Central looked like it might have the game won in regulation, but Ellsworth hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to tie the score at 63-63. Central coach Randy Jordan was amazed Ellsworth hit the shot.

“It was an unbelievable shot, off-balance, we had two guys closely guarding him,” Jordan said.

In the overtime, Central quickly took charge to outscore Ellsworth 13-4.

Central may have saved its best work of the night for the end of the night. The defense struggled at time to control Ellsworth’s penetration. Ellsworth’s Jack Janke and Mason Anderson each scored 25 points in the game. Anderson also did damage on the boards, accounting for 16 rebounds.

Ellsworth led 38-32 at halftime and Central trailed by as many as 10 points in the second half. Central tightened up its defense in the second half, taking away Ellsworth’s driving lanes.

Central came back to take a slim lead in the second half, only to see Ellsworth send the game to overtime.

Jordan has hammering home the importance of the team aspect to the Panthers. He said the Panthers may not have a first team all-conference player, but said that doesn’t preclude the Panthers from playing on even footing with any team in the conference. Jordan based that assertion on the depth of talent the Panthers hold. That was evident Tuesday when Central had five players score in double figures.

Junior Gabe Siler led the Panthers with 18 points. Spencer Trainor and Jackson Pettit both scored 13, Kelson Klin 11 and Carson Hinzman 10. Jordan said the Panthers’ bench continues to get better, led by the performances of Trainor and Hinzman this week.

Central faces another critical road game this Friday when the Panthers play at New Richmond.