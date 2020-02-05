The Prescott Cardinals (12-4 overall, 8-1 Middle Border Conference) boys’ basketball team pulled even with New Richmond (13-2, 8-1 MBC) Tuesday night in the MBC standings with a double-overtime game that saw them edge out the Tigers 82-80. The two teams were tied at 30 apiece come halftime and it was 70-70 at the end of regulation. At the end of the first overtime it was still tied at 77 each, but the Cardinals were able to prevail. The two teams have now split their series for the season. Prescott has five MBC games left against Osceola, Somerset, St. Croix Central, Amery and Baldwin-Woodville. New Richmond also has five left against SCC, Amery, B-W, Ellsworth and Somerset.

Senior Parker Nielsen led all scorers with 35 points including 12 made free throws. Senior Jacob Doffing had 21 points and fellow senior Dylan Malmlov added 10 points.

Prescott hosts Osceola (2-12, 1-8 MBC) on Friday and Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (8-7, 5-3 Coulee Conference) on Saturday.

St. Croix Central 76, Ellsworth 67 (OT)

The Ellsworth Panthers (6-11, 2-7 MBC) hosted the St. Croix Central Panthers (11-4, 6-3 MBC) on Tuesday and fell 76-67 in overtime. Junior Mason Anderson hit a 3-pointer to send the game into overtime.

Anderson led the Panthers with a double-double, grabbing 16 rebounds and scoring his 25 points on 7 of 15 from the field, 9-for-10 from the free-throw line and two 3-pointers. Sophomore Jack Janke also had 25 points, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range and a perfect 8-for-8 on free throws. Ellsworth goes to Amery (0-17, 0-9 MBC) on Friday.

Spring Valley 61, Durand 52

The Spring Valley Cardinals (11-4, 6-3 DSC) won their eighth game of the last 10 Tuesday at home against the Durand Panthers (11-4, 7-2 DSC) 61-52. Senior Aaron Borgerding hit the 1,000 point milestone in the win, check back later on more with Borgerding. Spring Valley hosts Elk Mound (9-6, 7-2 DSC) on Friday.

Elk Mound 70, Elmwood/Plum City 55

The Elmwood/Plum City Wolves (5-11, 2-7 DSC) traveled to Elk Mound on Tuesday and after a tough first half lost to the Mounders 70-55. The Wolves trailed 45-27 at halftime, a deficit they could not come back from despite winning the second half.

Senior Jackson Glampe led all scorers with 18 points, while sophomore Dayne Whipple added 13 points and fellow sophomore Luke Webb contributed nine points.

Elmwood/Plum City travels to conference-leading Colfax (10-6, 7-2 DSC) on Friday.