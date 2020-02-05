The Elmwood/Plum City Wolves (7-9, 3-7 Dunn-St. Croix Conference) girls’ basketball team beat Turtle Lake (4-13, 0-8 Lakeland Conference) 68-34 on the road Tuesday. The Wolves host the Spring Valley Cardinals (2-14, 1-9 DSC) on Thursday and go to Alma Center Lincoln (10-6, 5-5 Dairyland Conference) on Friday.
Monday
The Prescott Cardinals (13-2 overall, 9-0 Middle Border Conference) girls’ basketball team traveled to Durand Monday where they beat the Panthers (11-6, 8-2 DSC) 57-43. Prescott travels to Somerset (7-9, 5-5 MBC) on Thursday and hosts Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (8-9, 4-4 Coulee Conference) on Saturday.