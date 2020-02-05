The Elmwood/Plum City Wolves (7-9, 3-7 Dunn-St. Croix Conference) girls’ basketball team beat Turtle Lake (4-13, 0-8 Lakeland Conference) 68-34 on the road Tuesday. The Wolves host the Spring Valley Cardinals (2-14, 1-9 DSC) on Thursday and go to Alma Center Lincoln (10-6, 5-5 Dairyland Conference) on Friday.